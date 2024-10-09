NFL

Texans WR Nico Collins is being placed on the IR with an injured hamstring

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Five weeks into the 2024 season, the Houston Texans are 4-1. That is the best record in the AFC South and the second-best record in the entire AFC. In five games this season, WR Nico Collins has a league-leading 567 receiving yards. However, the 25-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5. 

When making a 67-yard catch in the first quarter, Collins injured his hamstring and missed the rest of the game. He only played in 13% of the Texans’ offensive snaps in Week 5. On Monday, reports said that Collins is week-to-week. This morning, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Collins is being placed on the IR and is out for at least the next four games.

The Texans are going to miss the production of WR Nico Collins


In the 2021 NFL draft, WR Nico Collins was a third-round pick by the Texans out of Michigan. He played in 24 games over his first two seasons and made 15 starts. Collins had 70 receptions for 927 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Once C.J. Stroud was drafted in 2023, Collins had the best season of his career so far. Last season, the talented WR had 80 catches for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns. C.J. Stroud was the missing piece that Collins needed to prove he’s a legitimate WR1 in the NFL.

Through five games this season, Collins’ 567 receiving yards is the most in the NFL. Unfortunately, Collins suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5 vs. the Bills. NFL insiders reported that Collins is being placed on the IR and he is out the next four games. Luckily, the Texans did trade for Stefon Diggs this offseason, a player who’s been a WR1 in the past. The team will likely target Tank Dell more than they have in the first five games. After an explosive rookie season, Dell has been bottled up in 2024. Houston is on the road for three of their four next games with Nico Collins.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

Latest news

