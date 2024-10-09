Texans WR Nico Collins is being placed on the IR with an injured hamstring

Five weeks into the 2024 season, the Houston Texans are 4-1. That is the best record in the AFC South and the second-best record in the entire AFC. In five games this season, WR Nico Collins has a league-leading 567 receiving yards. However, the 25-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5.

When making a 67-yard catch in the first quarter, Collins injured his hamstring and missed the rest of the game. He only played in 13% of the Texans’ offensive snaps in Week 5. On Monday, reports said that Collins is week-to-week. This morning, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Collins is being placed on the IR and is out for at least the next four games.

The Texans are going to miss the production of WR Nico Collins

The #Texans have placed WR Nico Collins, the NFL’s leading receiver on Injured Reserve. He’s out four games. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2024



In the 2021 NFL draft, WR Nico Collins was a third-round pick by the Texans out of Michigan. He played in 24 games over his first two seasons and made 15 starts. Collins had 70 receptions for 927 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Once C.J. Stroud was drafted in 2023, Collins had the best season of his career so far. Last season, the talented WR had 80 catches for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns. C.J. Stroud was the missing piece that Collins needed to prove he’s a legitimate WR1 in the NFL.

Through five games this season, Collins’ 567 receiving yards is the most in the NFL. Unfortunately, Collins suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5 vs. the Bills. NFL insiders reported that Collins is being placed on the IR and he is out the next four games. Luckily, the Texans did trade for Stefon Diggs this offseason, a player who’s been a WR1 in the past. The team will likely target Tank Dell more than they have in the first five games. After an explosive rookie season, Dell has been bottled up in 2024. Houston is on the road for three of their four next games with Nico Collins.