Could Texans’ Joe Mixon (ankle) miss his third straight game this Sunday?

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans are 3-1 through four games this season. All three of their wins have been in one-score games. Houston’s only loss this season is 34-7 on the road vs. the Vikings. In Week 2 vs. the Bears, starting RB Joe Mixon suffered an ankle injury.

The 28-year-old has missed the Texans’ last two games. While C.J. Stroud is a talented passer, Houston’s offense needs a strong run game for fire on all cylinders. They’ve missed that in their last two games without Mixon. On Thursday, Mixon did not practice due to an ankle injury. If he doesn’t practice again today, chances are Mixon will miss his third straight game. That would not be ideal for the Texans.

Texans RB Joe Mixon did not practice again today due to his sprained ankle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2024

In the second round of the 2017 NFL draft, Joe Mixon was selected by the Bengals. He played in Cincinnati for seven seasons and started 88 of his 97 games. His most productive season was in 2021 with 292 carries for 1,205 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. He added 42 catches for 314 yards and three receiving touchdowns in his only Pro Bowl season. In seven seasons with the Bengals, Mixon had 1,000+ rushing yards four times. This offseason, the Bengals traded Mixon to the Texans in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick. Once acquiring Mixon, the Texans gave him a three-year, $27 million extension with $17 million guaranteed.

Mixon has proved to be a dual-threat RB over the years and the Texans need that production back in their lineup. In their Week 3 loss to the Vikings, the Texans had 38 rushing yards on 14 attempts. Against the Jaguars in Week 4, Houston carried the ball 26 times for 101 yards. Joe Mixon has more rushing yards in two games than the Texans have combined as a team in the last two weeks. They desperately need Mixon back on the field. Cam Akers has been average at best while Mixon is out. We’ll have to wait and see if Mixon is healthy for their game this Sunday vs. the Bills.