Texans’ Stefon Diggs is feared to have torn his ACL in a Week 8 win vs. the Colts

Zach Wolpin
C.J. Stroud and the Texans survived a close 23-20 win vs. the Colts in Week 8 to improve to 6-2. They have sole control of first place in the AFC South. Throughout the 2024 season, the Texans have been without key offensive players due to injury. Starting RB Joe Mixon missed three games early in the year. 

Wide receiver Nico Collins suffered a hamstring injury in a 23-20 win vs. the Bills in Week 5. He was placed on the IR and has missed the last three games. To make matters worse, Stefon Diggs suffered a non-contact injury in Week 8 and is feared to have torn his ACL. Diggs will have an MRI to determine the extent of the damage. There is a chance his season is over especially after he went down without contact. It’s rarely a good sign.

The Texans are hoping they did not lose Stefon Diggs for the season after an injury in Week 8


Late in the third quarter, C.J. Stroud completed a four-yard pass to RB Joe Mixon. During that play, WR Stefon Diggs made a move to cut inside and grabbed at his right knee. Diggs went right to the turf and the trainers had to come out. He was able to walk off the field but he did not return to the games. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Diggs is feared to have torn his ACL vs. the Colts. He’ll have an MRI to determine the extent of the damage.

This is not ideal for the Texans who are already limited at WR. Nico Collins is on the IR with a hamstring injury and there’s no sign of his return just yet. Losing Diggs for the season would be a huge blow to the Texans’ passing attack. For the time being, second-year WR Tank Dell is C.J. Stroud’s #1 WR. The Texans also have Robert Woods and John Metchie at WR. In Week 9, Houston is on the road to face the struggling New York Jets.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

