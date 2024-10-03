Stefon Diggs will face the Bills in Week 5 for the first time since being traded this past offseason

The Houston Texans were a surprise team in 2023 and the team is trying to build off that success in 2024. Through four games, the Texans are 3-1 this season. Houston’s wins are against the Colts, Bears, and Jaguars in 2024. Their only loss this season was 34-7 on the road in Week 3 vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

On Sunday at 1:00 p.m. in Week 5, the Houston Texans will be at home to face the Buffalo Bills. This is a revenge game for Texans’ WR Stefon Diggs who spent four seasons with the Bills. This is his first matchup vs. his former team since they traded him to Houston this past offseason. Along with the Texans, the Bills are 3-1 this season and this should be an exciting AFC showdown.

All eyes will be on Stefon Diggs in his first game against Buffalo since being traded

“I’m glad that he’s finally having fun playing the game and doing what he loves to do because he loves football a lot.” C.J. Stroud and others preview the Stefon Diggs revenge game against the #Bills 👇👇👇 https://t.co/da7v12SEW1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2024



To start his career, Stefon Diggs was a fifth-round pick by the Vikings out of Maryland. Diggs played five seasons with Minnesota before they traded him to Buffalo. Minnesota got several picks in exchange for Diggs, one of them a first-round pick that turned out to be Justin Jefferson. Stefon Diggs spent four seasons with the Bills and that’s where he’s had the best production of his career so far. The 30-year-old was a true WR1 with Buffalo and he was a dominant player. In his first season with the Bills, Diggs had 127 catches for 1,535 receiving yards to lead the NFL. He never had fewer than 103 receptions or 1,100+ receiving yards in four seasons with Buffalo.

This past offseason, the Bills traded Diggs to the Houston Texans and Week 5 will be his first game against Buffalo since the team moved on. While Diggs has downplayed his anticipation for Sunday, you know this game means more to the All-Pro WR. He’s still producing at a high level and his time with the Bills grew stale. It was best for both sides to part ways and Diggs is happy as a member of the Texans. Diggs is a WR2 in Houston behind Nico Collins but he still has 25 catches for 233 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2024. He also has two rushes for 12 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Tune in this Sunday to CBS at 1:00 p.m. EST to see Stefon Diggs and the Texans face the Buffalo Bills.