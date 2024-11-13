Texans’ Nico Collins is expected to return in Week 11 vs. the Cowboys

After starting the 2024 season 5-2, the Texans are 1-3 in their last four games. That leaves Houston at 6-4 as they head into a Week 12 matchup vs. the Cowboys. The Texans’ offense has been missing key offensive players over their last five games. Against the Colts in Week 8, veteran WR Stefon Diggs suffered a season-ending knee injury.

In Week 5, WR Nico Collins suffered a hamstring injury and had to be placed on the IR. The 25-year-old has missed the last five games in a row for Houston but has a chance to return in Week 11. Having Collins back in the lineup is going to be massive for QB C.J. Stroud who’s thrown two touchdown passes in his last four games. Houston is on the road in Week 11 to face the Dallas Cowboys.

Nico Collins should make his return in Week 11 barring a setback

From @GMFB: Looking at the #Giants looming QB decision, the potential return of #Texans WR Nico Collins, and what’s next for Dak Prescott. pic.twitter.com/BW417fUSIl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2024



Nico Collins is in his fourth season with the Texans after being selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Over his first three seasons, Collins continuously improved for Houston and became the team’s WR1. Last season. he played in 15 of their 17 games and made 10 starts. He had 80 catches for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns. The 25-year-old was off to a strong start in 2024 through his first five games with 32 catches for 567 yards and three touchdowns.

When Collins suffered the hamstring injury in Week 5, he was leading the league in receiving yards. Despite missing the last five games due to injury, Colliins is still 18th for most receiving yards this season. Houston needs their talented WR back on offense to help C.J. Stroud. In his five games this season, Collins was averaging (113.4) yards. Nico Collins is a big-play WR for the Texans and is averaging (17.7) yards per reception in 2024. At 6-4, the Texans have a strong grip on first place in the AFC South. We’ll see how productive Nico Collins is in his first game back with the Texans in Week 11.