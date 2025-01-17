NFL

Texans injury report: Joe Mixon (ankle) will play Saturday vs. the Chiefs barring a setback

Zach Wolpin
From 2020-2022, the Texans didn’t finish with more than four wins in a season. In the 2023 NFL draft, Houston had the #2 pick and they drafted QB C.J. Stroud out of Ohio State. Heading into the season, the Texans were not expected to be contenders but Stroud won Rookie of the Year and elevated Houston to another level. 

The Texans won the AFC South in 2023 and went 10-7. With the success they had in Stroud’s rookie year, the Texans were expected to take another step forward in 2024. However, the Texans had their fair share of struggles during the 2024 regular season and finished 10-7. Once again they won the AFC South, but Stroud took a small step back in his play. Houston won a playoff game in the wildcard round vs. the Chargers but now they have to face the Chiefs in the divisional round. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Texans RB Joe Mixon is dealing with an ankle injury. Barring a setback, Mixon is expected to play on Saturday.

Joe Mixon is expected to play on Saturday afternoon vs. the Chiefs


In 2024, Joe Mixon was in his first season with the Houston Texans. After seven years with the Bengals, they let Mixon walk in free agency after 2023. Houston gave Mixon a three-year, $25.5 million deal. The 28-year-old RB started 14 of 17 games for the Texans in 2024 and missed three games due to injury. For the fifth time in eight seasons, Mixon rushed for 1,000+ yards. His 11 rushing touchdowns in 2024 were the second-most of his career.

Last weekend, the Texans hosted the Chargers in the wildcard round. Despite winning the AFC South, the Texans were underdogs at home. That didn’t matter for Houston who beat the Chargers 32-12 and advanced to the divisional round. Joe Mixon carried the ball 25 times for 106 rushing yards and a touchdown. The veteran RB was limited on Wednesday and did not practice at all on Thursday. Mixon has had ankle issues all season. That’s why he missed three games early on. Despite not practicing on Thursday, Joe Mixon is expected to play in the divisional round vs. Kansas City. According to odds via BetOnline, the Texans are (+9) on the road vs. the Chiefs.

Note: Odds via BetOnline. Accurate as of Jan. 17, 2025

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
