Houston’s Joe Mixon has 10 touchdowns in eight games after a hat trick on MNF in Week 11

To finish Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season, the Texans were on the road to face the Cowboys. Houston was in search of a win after two straight losses. Luckily, the Texans were facing a Cowboys team that was without starting QB Dak Prescott for the rest of the season. Houston’s defense only allowed 10 points the entire game.

Additionally, their defense did not let up any points in the second half and even had a defensive touchdown against Dallas. However, it was Houston’s Joe Mixon who had the big game for the Texans. He carried the ball 20 times for 109 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Mixon added two catches on four targets for 44 yards and a long of 37. With three rushing touchdowns on MNF, Mixon now has 10 rushing touchdowns in his first eight games of the season.

Joe Mixon had three rushing touchdowns vs. the Cowboys

Joe Mixon in prime time 🌟 22 Touches

153 TOT YDS

3 TD Handed the Cowboys their 5th straight loss 😬 pic.twitter.com/GEp1jF3UVG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 19, 2024



With a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Bengals selected Joe Mixon out of Oklahoma. The 28-year-old played the first seven seasons of his career with Cincinnati. He was part of their roster in 2021 that made it to the Super Bowl and lost to the Rams. In four of his seven seasons with the Bengals, Mixon rushed for 1,000+ rushing yards. His (1,205) rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in 2021 are still his career high.

After three rushing touchdowns on MNF vs. the Cowboys, Mixon has a chance to set a new career-high for rushing touchdowns in 2024. He has 10 touchdowns on the ground with six games left in the regular season. Mixon has missed three games earlier this season with a hamstring injury but has been dominant when he plays. In six of his eight games this season, Mixon has rushed for at least 100 yards and at least one touchdown. It’s been a stellar 2024 campaign in his first season with the Texans. After a 34-10 win in Week 11, the Texans are at home in Week 12 vs. the Titans.