Texans Injury News: Collins, Pierce Not Expected To Play In Week 10

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Houston Texans enjoyed an impressive win last Sunday, a game that saw their quarterback throw for 5 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and the most yards that a rookie has ever had in a single game. They improved to 4-4 on the year and currently have an outside shot at competing for a playoff spot, but the win against the Buccaneers in Week 9 may have come at a price.

Collins, Pierce Likely Out For Texans This Weekend

The injury report that came out for the Texans early in the week was extremely drawn out. There were a total of 23 names on the list, an incredible amount even in the middle of the season when players around the league are suffering ailments. There were all types of players on the list that were having all types of different ailments, and many of them were either limited participants in practice or were missing entirely.

The list had some important names. It would likely be easier to list the players that were not present, which was a crowd that CJ Stroud was a part of. But missing from practice were Nico Collins, Dameon Pierce, Henry To’oTo’o, and others, and Leremy Tunsil and Blake Cashman were among those that were limited participants.

There were players that slowly returned to practice as the week progressed, but the news has not been good for two of the team’s biggest playmakers. According to a report from local news affiliate KPRC2, both Collins and Pierce are expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Bengals, and there has been no positive word on Jimmy Ward as of yet.

Backups Will Need To Step Up Against Bengals

Collins is far and away the top receiver on the Texans roster, with nearly 200 more yards than anyone else. Pierce is the leading rusher with 327 yards, nearly 120 more than Devin Singletary. But their backups will have to step up, as will others at various positions around the roster, if they want to have a chance to beat the surging Bengals on the road.

The spread for the game has the Bengals as the 6.5 point favorite as of Friday afternoon, a number that could grow even further if Houston is forced to play without a solid portion of their starting lineup.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
