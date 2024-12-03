Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair has been suspended three games for his hit on Trevor Lawrence in Week 13

In Week 13, the Texans were on the road to play the Jaguars. This was their second of two meetings in 2024. Houston won 24-20 in Week 4 at home. Everything was normal about the game until late in the second quarter when a Texans LB made a dirty play.

Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence was scrambling on a pass play and took off running. Seeing that he had people in front of him, Lawrence slid early to avoid taking a big hit. However, Houston’s LB Azeez Al-Shaair did not let up when Lawrence slid and directly hit the QB in the head. Lawrence’s head smacked hard off the ground and he left the game with a concussion. Al-Shaair was ejected from the game and the league has ruled that he is out for another three games on top of that. It was an incredibly dirty play by Al-Shaair and not one the league will stand for.

Azeez Al-Shaair will be eligible to return for the Texans in Week 17

Full NFL announcement on #Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair’s three-game suspension for repeat violations of the NFL’s health and safety rules, including his hit Sunday on Trevor Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/IdCb24PmzX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 3, 2024



After four seasons at Florida Atlantic in college, Azeez Al-Shaair went undrafted. However, he got his start as a pro with the 49ers in 2019. Al-Shaair spent the first four seasons of his career with the Niners. He played in 56 games for San Francisco and made 31 starts. The Niners did not pick up his fifth-year option and he signed a one-year deal with the Titans in 2023.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Al-Shaair signed a three-year, $34 million deal with the Texans. During his career, Al-Shaair has been known for making dirty plays and being called for personal fouls. That stayed true in Week 13 when he directly made contact with Trevor Lawrence’s head. NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan noted that Azeez Al-Shaair is being suspended three games for the hit. The letter from the NFL stated that Al-Shaair showed a lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football. That explains the hefty three-game suspension. He’ll be eligible to return in Week 17.