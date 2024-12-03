NFL

Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair has been suspended three games for his hit on Trevor Lawrence in Week 13

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Azeez Al Shaair Texans pic
Azeez Al Shaair Texans pic

In Week 13, the Texans were on the road to play the Jaguars. This was their second of two meetings in 2024. Houston won 24-20 in Week 4 at home. Everything was normal about the game until late in the second quarter when a Texans LB made a dirty play.

Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence was scrambling on a pass play and took off running. Seeing that he had people in front of him, Lawrence slid early to avoid taking a big hit. However, Houston’s LB Azeez Al-Shaair did not let up when Lawrence slid and directly hit the QB in the head. Lawrence’s head smacked hard off the ground and he left the game with a concussion. Al-Shaair was ejected from the game and the league has ruled that he is out for another three games on top of that. It was an incredibly dirty play by Al-Shaair and not one the league will stand for.

Azeez Al-Shaair will be eligible to return for the Texans in Week 17


After four seasons at Florida Atlantic in college, Azeez Al-Shaair went undrafted. However, he got his start as a pro with the 49ers in 2019. Al-Shaair spent the first four seasons of his career with the Niners. He played in 56 games for San Francisco and made 31 starts. The Niners did not pick up his fifth-year option and he signed a one-year deal with the Titans in 2023.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Al-Shaair signed a three-year, $34 million deal with the Texans. During his career, Al-Shaair has been known for making dirty plays and being called for personal fouls. That stayed true in Week 13 when he directly made contact with Trevor Lawrence’s head. NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan noted that Azeez Al-Shaair is being suspended three games for the hit. The letter from the NFL stated that Al-Shaair showed a lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football. That explains the hefty three-game suspension. He’ll be eligible to return in Week 17.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Isaac Guerendo 49ers pic
NFL

LATEST With two RBs on IR, 49ers rookie Isaac Guerendo will see a majority of the work to end the season

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 03 2024
Azeez Al Shaair Texans pic
NFL
Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair has been suspended three games for his hit on Trevor Lawrence in Week 13
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 03 2024

In Week 13, the Texans were on the road to play the Jaguars. This was their second of two meetings in 2024. Houston won 24-20 in Week 4 at home….

Jerry Jeudy Browns pic
NFL
Jerry Jeudy’s 235 receiving yards vs. the Broncos is the most for any player against their former team
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 03 2024

On Monday Night Football in Week 13, the Browns were on the road to face the Broncos. Jamies Winston and the Browns were 3-8 heading into the matchup. Box Nix…

Jameis Winston Browns pic
NFL
Jameis Winston Set A New Cleveland Browns Franchise Record For Passing Yards In MNF Loss To Broncos
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Dec 03 2024
Justin Tucker Ravens pic
NFL
Ravens’ Justin Tucker is in the midst of his worst season as a kicker in the NFL
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 02 2024
Taysom Hill injury Saints pic
NFL
Saints’ Taysom Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 13 vs. the Rams
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 02 2024
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic
NFL
49ers’ Christian McCaffrey suffered a potential season-ending PCL injury in Week 13
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 02 2024
Arrow to top