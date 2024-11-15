NFL

C.J. Stroud Determined To Stay Positive For The Texans After Back To Back Losses

Olly Taliku
The Texans suffered back to back defeats to the Jets and Lions in weeks 9 & 10, but C.J. Stroud is determined to remain positive ahead of this weekend’s game against the Cowboys.   

Texans Hit Rough Patch

After starting the year as one of the best teams in the league at 5-1, the Texans have struggled in the last few weeks with three losses in the last four games.

Houston has lost back to back to the Lions and Jets, with a win against the Colts the only positive in what has been a difficult month for the team that also fell to the Packers. 

There is no doubt that the C.J. Stroud led Texans are Super Bowl contenders this year and a difficult run of form certainly isn’t going to slow down the former second overall pick.

“I think I’m not just a game manager,” Stroud told reporters, “I can be a game changer.

“For me, I try to not only make plays but take care of the football, and do the right things that win the game. Sometimes it goes our way, and sometimes it doesn’t.”

Texans Still Backing C.J. Stroud

Although they have been losing, Stroud hasn’t been awful recently and he still has the backing of his teammates through the rough patch.

“One of the biggest things is, my teammates trust me.”  

“Me and Dalton [Schultz] talked the other day, and he has the utmost respect for me and I have the utmost respect for him, and I needed to hear that. That the team still rallies behind me, and still wants me to be at the helm and love me through the thick and the thin.”

Stroud has been sacked 18 times in his last four games after just 16 in his first six and Houston’s lack of protection for Stroud is a large part of why the offense has struggled lately.

There is some positive news for the Texans though, as star wideout Nico Collins returned to practice this week and is expected to make his return to the team on Monday against Dallas.

Collins had 567 receiving yards and three touchdowns through his first five games this year and he was leading the NFL before suffering a hamstring injury against Buffalo.

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
