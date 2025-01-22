NFL

Terrell Williams is leaving Detroit to be the Patriots’ next defensive coordinator

This offseason, the Detroit Lions’ coaching staff is getting ransacked. Dan Campbell has done an excellent job building it over the last three seasons. With team success comes coaches gaining popularity around the league. That’s the case for Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. 

Johnson was the offensive coordinator and has already accepted the head coaching job with the Bears. Glenn was the defensive coordinator and all signs point to him being the next head coach with the Jets. Members of the coaching staff will likely leave the team to join Johnson and Glenn in their new locations. Another coach that is expected to leave Detroit is Terrell Williams. The 2024 season was his first with the Lions and he’s joining a familiar face in 2025. Williams is looking up again with Mike Vrabel and will be the next defensive coordinator in New England.

The Lions are losing Terrell Williams to the Patriots this offseason


Terrell Williams has been involved in the NFL since 1999 when he was an intern for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also coached at the collegiate level before being hired by the Raiders in 2012. Willaims was the defensive line coach for three seasons in Oakland. From 2015-2017, he was the defensive line coach for the Miami Dolphins. Ahead of the 2018 season, Williams was hired by the Titans to be their defensive line coach.

He held that posistion for five seasons. In 2023, Williams was promoted to assistant head coach/defensive line coach. After the Titans parted ways with Mike Vrabel, Williams left Tennessee and joined the Lions’ coaching staff. The 50-year-old had ties with Lions head coach Dan Campbell. They were on the Dolphins coaching staff together in 2015. With Detroit in 2024, Williams was the defensive run game coordinator/defensive line coach. Mike Vrabel accepted the head coaching job in New England and he asked Terrell Williams to be his defensive coordinator. Williams is someone that Vrabel thinks highly of. During his final season in Tennessee, Vrabel made Williams the head coach for a preseason game. Now, the key pieces of Vrabel’s coaching staff are filled.

