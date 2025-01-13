New England Patriots: Mike Vrabel has been hired as the 16th head coach in franchise history

After the 2022 season, the New England Patriots parted ways with long-time head coach Bill Belichick. To replace the six-time champion, owner Robert Kraft hired Jerod Mayo to be the next head coach. Mayo played eight seasons for the Patriots from 2008-2015.

He was the linebackers coach in New England for four seasons before he was hired as the next head coach. However, Mayo’s tenure with the Patriots lasted just one season. The Patriots went 4-13 in 2024 and Mayo was fired by head coach Robert Kraft. New England did not have to wait long to find their new head coach. It was announced this weekend that the Patriots have hired Mike Vrabel. He was a consultant with the Browns in 2023 and is now back where he belongs as a head coach in the NFL.

Mike Vrabel is back with the Patriots for the first time since 2008

He’s back! Patriots Hall of Famer Mike Vrabel returns to New England as our 16th head coach. pic.twitter.com/a3r7IQNzvk — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 12, 2025



In 2018, Mike Vrabel began his head coaching career in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans. Before that, Vrabel was with the Texans for four seasons. He was the linebackers coach for three years and then was Houston’s defensive coordinator in 2017. Vrabel began his coaching career in 2011 as the linebackers coach at his alma mater, Ohio State. The three-time champion as a player was with the Buckeyes for three seasons and then got his start with the Texans in 2014.

Over six years as head coach of the Titans, Vrabel finished with a 54-45 record in the regular season. During the playoffs, he was 2-3 with Tennessee and that included a trip to the AFC championship game. After not landing a head coaching job for 2024, Mike Vrabel joined his friend Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland and was a consultant for the team. Vrabel knew he was going to be a top candidate for several teams this offseason. Only one could be lucky enough to land the former head coach. Coach Vrabel is headed back to a familiar place in 2025. The Patriots have hired Mike Vrabel as the 16th head coach of the franchise. He spent eight seasons as a player in New England and won three championships. The 49-year-old has returned to Foxborough to add to his legacy.