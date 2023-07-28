Ahead of his world welterweight undisputed title clash this weekend against Errol Spence Jr, we have taken an in depth look into the career of Terence Crawford. This includes Crawford’s net worth, career earnings, biggest career purse and his endorsement deals. The former undisputed super-lightweight champion is an extremely rich man!

Terence Crawford Net Worth

Terence Crawford has been a professional boxer since he turn pro back in March 2008. He has been boxing consistently for over 15 years now in the pro ranks, earning more and more money as his career has progressed.

When people talk about boxing, Terence Crawford is one of the first names on people’s lips. He is widely regarded as one of the biggest stars in world boxing, as well as being one of the best fighters on the planet pound-for-pound too.

As of July 2023, it is reported that Terence Crawford’s net worth is $10 million (source: caknowledge.com).

More recently, Crawford’s purses for each of his fights has been growing, given the fact he is fighting fellow great fighters, for world title belts in huge events all around the world. Not to mention he is a Top three P4P fighter too!

Not only does Crawford have a wealthy $10 million net worth, but he is also a huge celebrity in his hometown of Nebraska. He is without a doubt one of the most recognisable boxers in the world, as well as being one of the best and most complete fighters inside the ring too.

Crawford doesn’t seem to live a life of too much luxury outside of the ring though. He isn’t one of those athletes who splashes millions of dollars on flashy cars, expensive jewelry or various real estate properties. It is evident that family and providing for his children is more important for Terence Crawford.

This figure of $10 million is likely to grow for the American as his career goes on too. $10m is possibly even an under estimation of Crawford’s net worth, given the fact he is one of the new faces of boxing as well as being a three-weight world champion and former undisputed champ at 140-pounds.

Once again, the net worth of Terence Crawford is sure to catapult even higher as his career rolls on. If he wins the undisputed fight this weekend against Errol Spence Jr, he will become one of the biggest stars in boxing, of that there is no doubt.

Terence Crawford Career Earnings

After 39 professional boxing fights, Terence Crawford’s biggest fight purse is reported to have been around $10 million. This was reportedly how much Crawford earned last time out for his bout against David Avanesyan in December 2022. The 35-year-old won the fight via knockout in the sixth round, successfully defending his WBO World Welterweight Title.

Crawford has earned tens of millions of dollars throughout his boxing career so far, with his purses really beginning to rise in recent times. The southpaw earned a career-high pay-day last time out against Avanesyan of course, but he has also had several lucrative purses in recent years for his fights against various challengers.

Crawford’s second biggest boxing purse came in his fight against former welterweight champion Shawn Porter. As Porter was a former champion at the time and had a cracking fight with Spence prior to the Crawford fight, both men were paid lucrative purses. It is reported that ‘Bud’ earned somewhere in the region of $6.5 million for his bout with ‘Showtime’.

Other big purses such as $5.5 million against Amir Khan and Egidijus Kavaliauskas, and around $4 million against the likes of Kell Brook, Jose Benavidez Jr and Jeff Horn, are some of the biggest and most lucrative purses Terence Crawford has received during his boxing career to date.

Of course, he is expected to earn a minimum of $25 million this weekend as he fights for undisputed status against the unified welterweight champion, Errol Spence Jr.

The vast majority of Crawford’s income does of course come from prize fighting. However, he has various endorsement deals outside of the ring which will help his salary and net worth, but it is punching people in the face for a living that pays ‘Bud’ the most money. More on Crawford’s endorsement deals later on.

This means that all in all, Terence Crawford’s career earnings are estimated to be somewhere in the region of $52.5 million.

‘Bud’ Boxing Fight Pay (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan $10 million Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter $6.5 million Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook $4 million Terence Crawford vs Egidijus Kavaliauskas $5.5 million Terence Crawford vs Amir Khan $5.5 million Terence Crawford vs Jose Benavidez Jr $3.625 million Terence Crawford vs Jeff Horn $3 million Terence Crawford vs Julius Indongo $1.5 million Terence Crawford vs Felix Diaz $1.2 million Terence Crawford vs John Molina Jr $1.5 million

Purse info gather from theathletic.com

It is fair to say that Terence Crawford isn’t short of a dollar or two. His net worth, salary and fight purses will continue to rise as his career develops and he continues to feature in big fights. Should he win this weekend against Errol Spence Jr, then his career earnings and net worth are sure to catapult even higher in the aftermath.

Terence Crawford Endorsements & Sponsorship

Although the vast majority of Terence Crawford’s earnings comes from prize fighting, he also earns millions of dollars outside of the ring too. These vast sponsorship deals from outside of the ring are a big player in boosting Crawford’s net worth and salary.

The 1987-born boxing superstar’s biggest endorsement deal as of today is his partnership with sports company Everlast. The boxing equipment company have been one of Crawford’s main sponsors for several years now, as well as sponsoring Crawfor’d oppoent on Saturday night too.

Not only is this huge endorsement deal with Everlast a big earner for the Nebraska resident, but he is also currently endorsed by Populum, Snac and Zilliqa.

All in all, Terence Crawford’s main sponsorship deals certainly help boost his net worth. Ultimately though it is punching people in the face for a living that pays the three-weight world champion his biggest purses.

