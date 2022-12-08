Tennessee Titans Caleb Farley Out Rest Of Season

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Tennessee Titans corner-back Caleb Farley will miss the rest if the 2022 season due to a back injury.

Titans’ 2021 first-round pick Caleb Farley had a Microdisectomy on his back today and will miss the rest of the season, per source. Farley was dealing with a herniated disk, but he is expected to be ready for the start of the offseason program. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2022

Farley was their 2021 first round pick and was originally dealing with a herniated disc in his back. This lead to him getting surgery and will ultimately miss the rest of this year. He is expected, however, to be ready for the start of the off-season program in 2023.

This is another tough blow on a defense that has given up more yards to wide receivers in the NFL. Losing another corner does not bode well for the Titans. Tennessee does have a good run defense, but the secondary has been the problem for their defense.

Farley came out of Virginia Tech and had injury concerns with his back coming into his rookie season. He only played 3 games in his rookie season. It looked like he would bounce back and be healthy in his second season. However, he only played in 9 games this season and started only one of them.

Farley does have potential due to his high draft capital and due to his production in college. As a freshman Farley started every game for Virginia Tech and had 36 total tackles with 2 interceptions.

The Tennessee Titans are still leading the lackluster AFC South with a record of 7-5. The Titans will most likely keep going with what they have been doing all season. That is run the ball with Derrick Henry and try to run out the clock and pass when they have to.

Tennessee is the overall favorite to win the division at -1400 according to NFL betting sites. Losing Farley may not change these odds that much as he has not really played or made an impact this season.