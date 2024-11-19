Tampa Bay’s Jamel Dean (hamstring) has returned to practice in Week 12 for the Bucs

Through their first 10 games in 2024, the Buccaneers are 4-6. The team is 1-5 in their last six games and injuries have derailed the season. Tampa Bay had a bye in Week 11 and they’re on the road in Week 12 to face the New York Giants. It’s a favorable matchup for the Bucs as they’ll be facing second-year QB Tommy DeVito.

On top of that, Tampa Bay could get a key player back defensively in Week 12. Starting CB Jamel Dean has returned to practice this week for the Bucs. He was on the IR for the last four games with a hamstring injury. Dean has made six starts for Tampa Bay in 2024 and the team would love to have him back in Week 12 vs. the Giants.

Jamel Dean has returned to practice in Week 12 for the Bucs

#Bucs CB Jamel Dean is “ready now” after putting in a lot of work over the bye week. Dean detailed what his workout routine was like. pic.twitter.com/cHPFHyg2n2 — PewterReport 🏴‍☠️ (@PewterReport) November 18, 2024



In the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, the Buccaneers selected CB Jamel Dean out of Auburn. As a rookie, Dean played in 13 of the teams’ 16 games and made five starts. He started all four postseason games for Tampa Bay in 2019 and won the Super Bowl. Dean has played in 76 career games over six seasons with the Bucs and has made 56 starts. The 28-year-old has been a full-time starter since the 2022 season. He’s been a reliable player for Tampa Bay but has been out the last four games.

Dean suffered a hamstring injury in Week 6 and was placed on the IR. In the four games that Dean was out, the Bucs have not won. Luckily, the veteran CB is returning to practice this week. From how he’s talking to reporters, it sounds like Dean could play in Week 12 vs. the Giants. If the Bucs want any chance to make the playoffs in 2024, they’ll need to win this weekend in New York. Having Jamel Dean back in the secondary would be massive for Tampa Bay. The Bucs are allowing an average of (264.1) passing yards per game this season. That is the third worst in the NFL. We’ll see if Jamel Dean can do anything to change that in Week 12.