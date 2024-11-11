NFL

Buccaneers’ Tristan Wirfs suffered an MCL sprain and will miss a couple of weeks

Zach Wolpin
Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers started the 2024 season 4-2 through the first six weeks. Since then, the team has gone 0-4 and has a 4-6 record. During the four-game losing streak, Tampa Bay has lost their top WRs, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to injuries. 

Against the 49ers in Week 10, the Bucs had multiple chances to win the game but they couldn’t get it done. During a 23-20 loss, starting LT Tristan Wirfs suffered a knee injury. Initially, it looked like a serious knee injury for the All-Pro. However, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Wirfs has an MCL sprain and will miss a couple of weeks. Tampa Bay has a bye in Week 11 and that gives Wirfs a chance to rest his knee and recover.

Tristan Wirfs will miss a couple of weeks with a knee injury for the Bucs


With the 13th pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Buccaneers selected tackle Tristan Wirfs out of Iowa. The 25-year-old has played in 73 games for Tampa Bay and has 73 starts. Wirfs has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his last three seasons and was named first-team All-Pro in 2021. He’s been a reliable part of the Bucs’ offense since he was drafted. Tampa Bay will miss his presence offensively while he is out with a knee sprain.

On the Buccaneers’ depth chart, Justin Skule is listed as the backup LT. Skule started his career with the 49ers and has been with Tampa Bay for the last three seasons. Skule has made four starts for the Bucs at RT in 2024 while Luke Goedeke was out. The 27-year-old has played in 56 games over five seasons and has made 16 starts. Tampa Bay has a bye in Week 11 and then they’re on the road in Week 12 to face the New York Giants.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

