Tampa Bay Buccaneers "Not Afraid" To Select QB In 2023 Draft

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an obvious vacancy at the quarterback position after the retirement of Tom Brady, and it looks as though they will explore all avenues when it comes to replacing the greatest to ever play the position.

Their in-house option is Kyle Trask. He will be entering his third season after being drafted by the Bucs in the second round of the 2021 Draft, presumably to be the heir to the throne once Brady left.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Be Open To Drafting A QB

But Trask is an unproven commodity. There aren’t many backup quarterbacks who get to see playing time behind Tom Brady, and he has seen an NFL field just one time. He was one of two backups that got playing time that day, as both he and Blaine Gabbert got some reps while Brady rested in the second half of the final game of the 2023 season.

Trask threw 9 passes and completed 3 of them for a total of 23 yards.

Tampa’s second option is the proven veteran who needs to prove it again. Baker Mayfield had some solid seasons as the quarterback of the Browns, and had a one-night resurgence back into relevance last year with the Rams. But the Buccaneers are hoping to get the most out of him, and that he’ll provide plenty of competition during training camp to Trask and whoever else might be on the roster at that time.

Bucs Would Likely Have To Move Up

Could a rookie pass thrower be considered to be added to the mix as well? Tampa’s own general manager answered that question during a press conference on Thursday.

Would not be afraid to take a quarterback. Might as well have another shot at it. Maybe not this year, but in the future.

If Jason Licht and company wish to address their quarterback situation through the draft, they’ll probably have to make some moves. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently hold the 19th pick in the first round, which is too far down the board to be able to take one of the top prospects. The class of 2023 is thought to be quarterback heavy, and there are as many as four QBs that could be selected in the top-10.

Waiting until pick 19 to select a quarterback would entail either hoping for a miracle, and that one of the top prospects drops into the late teens. Or, reaching for one of the guys that is projected to be a second-round prospect.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27th and will be held in Kansas City.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
