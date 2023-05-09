NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linked to Free Agent Ezekiel Elliot

Owen Jones
Former Dallas Cowboys and free agent running back Ezekiel Elliot is reportedly linked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 

Ezekiel Elliott has long been a focal point of the Dallas Cowboys’ offense ever since he was drafted innthe 2016 NFL Draft. He showcased his exceptional skills as both a powerful runner and a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield. However, the Cowboys released Zeke due to his poor performance and his cap hit that he had last season.

The Buccaneers have built a reputation for assembling an impressive array of offensive weapons.  Now that Tom Brady has retired, the Bucs will turn to Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask as their starter. They want to surround those unproven quarterbacks with all the talent they can get. With the addition of Elliott, their offensive arsenal could reach unprecedented heights, making them better in a weak NFC South.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are +625 to win the NFC South according to Florida sportsbooks.

Pairing Elliott’s versatility and playmaking ability with the likes of wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin would undoubtedly strike fear into the hearts of opposing defenses. Elliott’s knack for breaking tackles, finding running lanes, and contributing in the passing game would add a new dimension to the Buccaneers’ offensive game plan.

If the Buccaneers do manage to secure Elliott’s signature, it would undoubtedly solidify their status as a more improved offense for a team in a tough spot.  The Bucs would have a good one-two punch with him and second year running back Rachaad White. White is the better pass catcher so maybe they will split the workload with Elliot mostly going in on early downs and on the goal line.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Arrow to top