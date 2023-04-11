NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Devin White Requests Trade

Owen Jones
2 min read
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker and former first round pick Devin White has requested a trade.

 

The Buccaneers want to keep White, but White wants out so this can be a difficult situation for both parties. White was drafted fifth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Bucs and has lived up to expectations. He is one one the better young linebackers in the NFL.

White’s Career Path

He had a strong rookie season and continued to impress in his second year, helping the team win Super Bowl LV in 2021. White has become a key part of the Buccaneers defense, known for his speed, agility, and hard hits.

In his rookie season, he started all 13 games he played in and recorded 91 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one interception. He was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team and was a finalist for the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

In his second season with the Buccaneers, White continued to improve and become a key part of the team’s defense. In 2022, he started all 17 games and recorded 124 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 3 fumble recoveries. He also played a crucial role in the team’s Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now that quarterback Tom Brady has retired, White thinks that the Buccaneers are going in the wrong direction in terms of competing for more Super Bowls. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are +12500 to win the Super Bowl according to Florida sportsbooks.

White wants a change of scenery and also a new contract. He will be playing on his fifth-year option, however, so he may just hold out until he is traded or a new deal is reached. Teams now will be calling about White’s availability. Any team would be happy to trade for and re-sign him to a long term contract.

