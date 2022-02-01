Swansea City vs Luton Town live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Swansea City visits Luton Town at the Swansea.com Stadium on Tuesday as the EFL Championship resumes with a new set of fixtures.

Swansea City vs Luton Town Live Stream

Swansea City vs Luton Town Preview

Swansea City was brought falling down on Saturday when they were defeated 2-0 by Hull City. Prior to then, the Swans had gone three games without losing, with two draws and one win.

Swansea City is presently 18th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Hull City, after 32 points from 26 games.

Meanwhile, when the two sides played last Saturday, Blackburn Rovers held Luton Town to a goalless draw. Nathan Jones’ team is unbeaten in all but one of their last eight games, with five victories and two draws.

Luton Town is currently in 10th place in the league table, tied with Sheffield United and Stoke City with 39 points.

When does Swansea City vs Luton Town kick-off?

The Swansea City vs Luton Town will kick off on 2nd February 2022 at Swansea.com Stadium.

Swansea City vs Luton Town Team News

Swansea Team News

Swansea City reported the injury of Jamie Paterson.

Swansea possible starting lineup:

Hamer; Bennett, Naughton, Manning; Christie, Downes, Grimes, Latibeaudiere; Ntcham, Wolf; Obafemi

Luton Town Team News

Luton Town will head into the game without Danny Hylton.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Shea; Lockyer, Osho, Naismith; Bree, Campbell, Lansbury, Berry, Bell; Adebayo, Muskwe

