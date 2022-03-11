EFL Championship 2021-22: Peterborough United vs Stoke City head to head record

Peterborough United are set to host Stoke City at the Weston Homes Stadium this Saturday in the Championship. Both sides are struggling for form at the moment. However, the Posh are currently battling relegation, sitting at the bottom of the table with just 22 points. While Stoke are 21 points ahead of the drop zone and even have a slim chance of making it to the playoffs.

Peterborough United have re-appointed Grant McCann, hoping the Northern Irish football expert can guide them to Championship survival. They managed to take a point off second-placed Bournemouth in their previous league encounter. However, the Posh will need a spectacular run of form to beat the drop by the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Stoke City will be aiming to bounce back after enduring a seven-game winless run in all competitions. And considering their opponents, they should pull off a victory this Saturday at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Peterborough United vs Stoke City head to head record

Stoke City have met Peterborough United 13 times in the past, with the Potters winning eight of them. While their league rivals have not won any game yet, with the five other matches resulting in draws.

Stoke City last faced Peterborough United in November in the Championship at the Britannia Stadium. Despite the away side dominating possession, Michael O’Neill’s men claimed full points from the league encounter. Mario Vrancic and Tyrese Campbell both earned their names on the scoresheet as they registered a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Before that, they met way back in the 2001-02 season when the two sides were playing in the Football League Second Division, now known as Football League One. The March fixture was played at the Britannia Stadium and Stoke once again took full points from the match. Arnar Gunnlaugsson’s marvellous volley proved decisive as the Potters claimed a 2-0 win.

Stoke City also prevailed in the reverse fixture at the London Road in January that campaign. Peterborough United struck an early goal but Rikhardur Dadason

soon restored parity. However, it was Goodfellow’s late strike that ultimately won the game for the Potters by 2-1.

Peterborough United vs Stoke City head to head record – all previous results

Here is a complete list of Peterborough United vs Stoke City results from all competitions.