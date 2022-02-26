Aberdeen vs Dundee United live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Jim Goodwin will manage his first home game as Aberdeen manager on Saturday, when they host Dundee United at the Pittodrie Stadium, after starting his job last weekend.

Aberdeen vs Dundee United live stream

You can watch the Aberdeen vs Dundee United live stream simply by following the simple steps below and signing up. You will also be eligible for their excellent free bets sign up offer.

Click here to join Bet365.

Sign up and deposit any amount into your Bet365 account.

Start watching the Aberdeen vs Dundee United live stream.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

If you’re willing to watch Aberdeen vs Dundee United, Bet365 has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with Bet365 and watch the Aberdeen vs Dundee United live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join Bet365 by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Aberdeen vs Dundee United Preview

Aberdeen’s previous meeting against Motherwell ended in a 1-1 draw. Vicente Besuijen scored in this Scottish Premiership encounter at Fir Park, with them having 49% possession.

Dundee United’s most recent match was a 1-1 draw at Tannadice Park versus Rangers. Dundee United had six corners and two shots on target in this Scottish Premiership encounter, with Ross Graham scoring.

Dundee United won 1-0 at Tannadice Park in the most recent meeting between Aberdeen and Dundee United.

When does Aberdeen vs Dundee United kick-off?

The Aberdeen vs Dundee United will kick off at 20:00 on 26th February 2022 at Pittodrie Stadium.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Aberdeen vs Dundee United Team News

Aberdeen Team News

Aberdeen will head into the game without Dante Polvara and Michael Devlin.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Lewis; Ramsay, Gallagher, Bates, Hayes; McCrorie, Brown; Besuijen, Ferguson, Montgomery; Ramirez

Dundee United Team News

Dundee United has not reported any fitness concerns.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Siegrist; Edwards, Mulgrew, Graham; Smith, Harkes, Butcher, Levitt, Niskanen; Watt, McNulty