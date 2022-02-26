Aberdeen vs Dundee United live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Jim Goodwin will manage his first home game as Aberdeen manager on Saturday, when they host Dundee United at the Pittodrie Stadium, after starting his job last weekend.
Aberdeen vs Dundee United Preview
Aberdeen’s previous meeting against Motherwell ended in a 1-1 draw. Vicente Besuijen scored in this Scottish Premiership encounter at Fir Park, with them having 49% possession.
Dundee United’s most recent match was a 1-1 draw at Tannadice Park versus Rangers. Dundee United had six corners and two shots on target in this Scottish Premiership encounter, with Ross Graham scoring.
Dundee United won 1-0 at Tannadice Park in the most recent meeting between Aberdeen and Dundee United.
When does Aberdeen vs Dundee United kick-off?
The Aberdeen vs Dundee United will kick off at 20:00 on 26th February 2022 at Pittodrie Stadium.
Aberdeen vs Dundee United Team News
Aberdeen Team News
Aberdeen will head into the game without Dante Polvara and Michael Devlin.
Aberdeen possible starting lineup:
Lewis; Ramsay, Gallagher, Bates, Hayes; McCrorie, Brown; Besuijen, Ferguson, Montgomery; Ramirez
Dundee United Team News
Dundee United has not reported any fitness concerns.
Dundee United possible starting lineup:
Siegrist; Edwards, Mulgrew, Graham; Smith, Harkes, Butcher, Levitt, Niskanen; Watt, McNulty
