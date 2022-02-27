West Brom vs Swansea City live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Monday, West Bromwich Albion will play Swansea City at The Hawthorns in a Championship match.

West Brom vs Swansea City live stream

West Brom vs Swansea City live stream

West Brom vs Swansea City Preview

After taking a 1-0 lead in the first half-hour against Middlesbrough in midweek, West Brom conceded two goals in the second half to lose their second game in a row in the Championship. Steve Bruce, who took over as West Brom manager from Valérien Ismael earlier this month, has yet to win a game with the Baggies.

Swansea City, however, was thrashed 4-0 by Sheffield United in their most recent match. They were supposed to play Bournemouth in the middle of the week, but the game was rescheduled. As a result, they will be far more rested than their Monday opponents, who are desperate for a win.

When does West Brom vs Swansea City kick-off?

The West Brom vs Swansea City will kick off at 01:00 on 1st March 2022 at The Hawthorns.

West Brom vs Swansea City Team News

West Brom Team News

Kean Bryan and Daryl Dike will miss out the game for West Brom.

West Brom possible starting lineup:

Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend; Mowatt, Molumby; Diangana, Reach, Grant; Robinson

Swansea City Team News

Swansea has reported injury concerns of Hannes Wolf.

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Fisher; Bennett, Cabango, Manning; Christie, Downes, Fulton, Latibeaudiere; Ntcham, Paterson; Obafemi