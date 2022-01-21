Stoke City vs Fulham live stream: Championship preview, kick off time and team news

FULHAM has been scoring goals recently. Stoke City will need to complete a number of home improvements before facing the strongest club in the Championship this season.

Stoke City vs Fulham Live Stream

Stoke City vs Fulham Preview

Stoke City’s most recent away Championship match was a 2-0 victory against Hull City. The main goal scorers for this match were Jacob Brown and Thomas Ince.

Whereas Fulham’s last game was against Birmingham. They won by 6-2 and had a 62% possession rate. In this Championship encounter at Craven Cottage, Neeskens Kebano, Fabio Carvalho (2), Tom Cairney, and Antonee Robinson scored.

The most recent match between Stoke and Fulham took place at Craven Cottage, with Fulham winning 3-0.

When does Stoke City vs Fulham kick-off?

The Stoke City vs Fulham will kick off on Saturday, at 22:00 on 22nd January 2022.

Stoke City vs Fulham Team News

Stoke city United News

Stoke City will head into the game without Harry Souttar, Nick Powell, Romaine Sawyers, Josef Bursik, and Jordan Thompson because of their injuries.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Bonham; Harwood-Bellis, Jagielka, Chester; Smith, Ince, Allen, Clucas, Tymon; Brown, Wright-Phillips

Fulham Team News

Ivan Cavaleiro is injured for Fulham.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Rodak; Odoi, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Cairney, Reed; Wilson, Carvalho, Kebano; Mitrovic

