Stoke City vs Birmingham City live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Stoke City will be looking to keep their promotion bid alive with a home win over Birmingham this afternoon in the Championship and read on to find out how you can watch the game live.

Stoke City vs Birmingham City live stream

Stoke City vs Birmingham City Preview

After beating Luton Town, 3-0, last weekend, Birmingham City head to Stoke in good confidence, looking for a second straight win. Birmingham are now 15 points clear of the relegation battle and expectation levels around St Andrew’s are on the rise thanks to the signings made during the January transfer window, namely: Bacuna, Taylor, and Hernandez. The trio has hit the ground running in Birmingham, particularly Hernandez who has three goals and an assist in his first eight games for the Blues. Still, Bowyer’s side remains 13 points off the pace for the promotion places at the top of the division. To have any chance at the EPL next season, Birmingham City need to put a run together, starting with last week’s win at Luton and continuing today at the bet365 Stadium. Three points won’t come easy on the road against an always resilient Stoke City, however. Michael O Neill’s side is in 13th position in the Championship table, seven points ahead of Birmingham, and has games in hand on most teams challenging for the top six. In recent weeks, the Potters have beaten Swansea and drawn with Nottingham Forest. Michael O’Neill’s side also bested Wigan in the FA Cup to set up a clash with Premier League side Crystal Palace in the fifth round next month. However, defeats to Coventry and Fulham just prior to the run of form means that Stoke have only amassed five points from the last 15 in the league, leaving them on the outskirts of a playoff push. In reality, both sides need a win to keep their faltering playoff hopes alive. But, recent results between the Potters and the Blues dictate that fans will be in for a close game at the bet365 Stadium. Birmingham have won twice, Stoke have won once, and there have been two draws. So, expect a close one come 15:00. Check out the best Stoke City vs Birmingham City betting offers Check out our Stoke City vs Birmingham City prediction

When does Stoke City vs Birmingham City kick-off?

The Championship clash between Stoke City vs Birmingham City kicks off at 15:00 pm BST, on the 19h of February, at bet365 Stadium, Stoke.

Stoke City vs Birmingham City Team News

Stoke City team news

Potters boss Michael O’Neill is likely to stick with the same side that started the game against Nottingham Forest.

Stoke City predicted line-up vs Birmingham City: Bursik; Wilmot, Jagielka, Harwood-Bellis, Tymon; Baker, Allen, Powell; Brown, Maja, Philogene-Bidace

Birmingham City team news

The Blues have no new injury concerns and expected to field the same side as they did against Luton Town last weekend.

Birmingham City predicted line-up vs Stoke City:

Etheridge; Colin, Mengi, Pedersen; Graham, Gardner, Woods, Bela; Bacuna; Taylor, Hernandez