Stoke City take on Birmingham City in a Championship clash this Saturday afternoon.

Date: Saturday, February 19th

Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, bet365 Stadium, Stoke

Stoke City vs Birmingham City predictions

Birmingham City make the short trip to Stoke this weekend, looking for a second successive win after beating Luton Town, 3-0, in the last match.

Goals from Juninho Bacuna, Lyle Taylor, and Onel Hernandez wrapped up the points for Lee Bowyer’s side at St Andrew’s.

Thanks to the win, Birmingham are now 15 points clear of the relegation battle taking place beneath them in the Championship, and, after making some astute signings during the January transfer window, should now be able to switch focus away from survival and on to the business of climbing the standings.

The Blues may have left it too late, though. Bowyer’s side is 13 points behind the top six heading into the match against Stoke and probably a bit off the pace for a true playoff push.

But, expectation levels have risen at St Andrew’s since the arrivals of Bacuna, Taylor, and Hernandez. Birmingham City now attacks with much more gusto than at the start of the campaign and are capable of at least putting themselves back in the top-half mix if they can get on a good run.

The Blues’ opponent this weekend, Stoke City are in 13th position in the Championship table at present, seven points ahead of tomorrow’s opposition and with games in hand on both Birmingham below and the majority of the playoff challengers above.

Michael O’Neill’s side is on the outskirts of a playoff push but did themselves no favours when they surrendered a 2-1 lead to Nottingham Forest late in the last game. A draw vs fellow promotion hopeful, Nottingham Forest, isn’t a terrible result. But, given Forest were down to 10 men, Stoke should have seen the game out.

Still, the latest draw means that the Potters are unbeaten in three games, and the upcoming fixture list looks advantageous. Stoke have three winnable games on their home patch coming up in the next fortnight (vs Birmingham, Luton, and Blackpool), and we’ll know a lot more about their Premier League credentials then.

In the meantime, manager, Micheal O’Neill will no doubt be hoping that his January signing from Bordeaux, Josh Maja, who has registered two goals in three appearances since his arrival, can keep up the good form vs Birmingham City.

And, we’re backing the English-born, Nigerian international to do exactly that in a home win for the Potters.

Stoke City vs Birmingham City prediction: Stoke City to win @ 3/4 with Bet UK.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Stoke City vs Birmingham City City betting tips

With eight points gained from the last 15 available, Birmingham City are in better form than their hosts heading into this weekend’s match. Stoke have only managed five points over the same span.

But, the Blues haven’t won away from home in eight attempts and haven’t beaten Stoke at the bet365 Stadium in their last two attempts, which is why we’re leaning towards three points for the Potters come Saturday.

On top of that, with two goals in three games since making the switch from France back to the English Football League with Stoke City, Stoke striker, Josh Maja, is in the midst of a hot streak in front of goal and is well worth a proposition bet based on current form.

Bet UK, it’s possible to get Stoke City to win with Josh Maja to score with odds of 6/1, meaning that a £10 stake has the potential to pay out £70.00. Atit’s possible to getwith odds ofmeaning that astake has the potential to pay out

Stoke City vs Birmingham City betting tips: Stoke to win with Josh Maja to score @ 6/1 with BetUK.

Stoke City vs Birmingham City odds

Stoke City vs Birmingham City Match Odds

Stoke City @ 3/4 with Bet UK

Draw @ 14/5 with Bet UK

Birmingham City @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Stoke City vs Birmingham City Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 21/20 with Bet UK

Under 2.5 goals @ 7/10 with Bet UK