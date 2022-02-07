SWANSEA CITY head to Stoke on Tuesday evening for a Championship encounter, with both sides looking to reignite a push for the playoff places.
Stoke City vs Swansea City live stream
Looking for a Stoke City vs Swansea City live stream? If so, you should head over to bet365, where they have coverage of the event.
While you won’t be able to watch live, you will be able to follow bet365’s ever-changing live stats on the event, which are designed to complement the fantastic live betting the site offers. Just sign up and you’ll have access to the live coverage at the site.
There’s also another great reason to sign up with bet365: there’s a huge welcome bonus. Just bet £10 and you’ll receive £50 in bet credits, which you can use throughout the site – including to bet on Stoke City vs Swansea City!
- See where you can claim the best Stoke City vs Swansea City free bets.
Stoke City vs Swansea City preview
This is a match between two teams disappointed with their current position. Both would have had genuine aspirations of promotion when the season started, but now sit in the lower half of the table.
However, the Championship is a pretty bunched league, meaning even those further down the table can still reach the playoff spots. Both Stoke and Swansea will be hoping that Tuesday’s match is the game to reignite their push for promotion.
Stoke are the team fancied by many to take the points, but they haven’t managed a win in their previous three matches, with their last league game being a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield. Swansea come into the match on the back of an unexpected win against Blackburn Rovers.
According to the bookies, Stoke go into this game as the favourites, but recent form suggests that the match won’t be a walkover for the Potters.
When does Stoke City vs Swansea City kick off?
Stoke City vs Swansea City kicks off at 19:45 GMT on Tuesday 8th February at the bet365 Stadium in Stoke.
- Check out our Stoke City vs Swansea City predictions.
Stoke City vs Swansea City team news
Stoke City team news
There are no significant injury issues for Stoke fans to worry about. New signing Steven Fletcher could start, although he might be kept out of the team by in-form Jacob Brown.
Stoke City possible starting lineup:
Bonham, Wilmot, Jagielka, Harwood-Bellis, Tymon, Baker, Thompson, Campbell, Powell, Philogene-Bidace, Brown
Swansea City team news
Swansea also have no major injury concerns, but Ryan Manning will be missing through suspension.
Swansea City possible starting lineup:
Fisher, Cabango, Downes, Manning, Christie, Fulton, Grimes, Wolf, Ntcham, Paterson, Obafemi