SWANSEA CITY head to Stoke on Tuesday evening for a Championship encounter, with both sides looking to reignite a push for the playoff places.

Stoke City vs Swansea City live stream

Stoke City vs Swansea City preview

This is a match between two teams disappointed with their current position. Both would have had genuine aspirations of promotion when the season started, but now sit in the lower half of the table.

However, the Championship is a pretty bunched league, meaning even those further down the table can still reach the playoff spots. Both Stoke and Swansea will be hoping that Tuesday’s match is the game to reignite their push for promotion.

Stoke are the team fancied by many to take the points, but they haven’t managed a win in their previous three matches, with their last league game being a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield. Swansea come into the match on the back of an unexpected win against Blackburn Rovers.

According to the bookies, Stoke go into this game as the favourites, but recent form suggests that the match won’t be a walkover for the Potters.

When does Stoke City vs Swansea City kick off?

Stoke City vs Swansea City kicks off at 19:45 GMT on Tuesday 8th February at the bet365 Stadium in Stoke.

Stoke City vs Swansea City team news

Stoke City team news

There are no significant injury issues for Stoke fans to worry about. New signing Steven Fletcher could start, although he might be kept out of the team by in-form Jacob Brown.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Bonham, Wilmot, Jagielka, Harwood-Bellis, Tymon, Baker, Thompson, Campbell, Powell, Philogene-Bidace, Brown

Swansea City team news

Swansea also have no major injury concerns, but Ryan Manning will be missing through suspension.

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Fisher, Cabango, Downes, Manning, Christie, Fulton, Grimes, Wolf, Ntcham, Paterson, Obafemi