STOKE host Swansea on Tuesday in the Championship, with both sides needing a win to get stuttering seasons back on track.
Match Info
Date: Tuesday, February 8th
Kick-Off: 19:45 GMT, bet365 Stadium, Stoke
Stoke City vs Swansea City predictions
Both sides go into this game in disappointing positions, but there’s still hope, as they can also both still make the playoffs, should they mount a real push from this point onwards. 14th placed Stoke sit six points away from the playoffs, while the Swans are just four points further back.
Stoke come into the game winless in their previous three matches, which has caused them to slip down the table. Swansea managed to win their previous match, against high-flying Blackburn, after also enduring a three-match winless streak.
The stats show that Stoke are having a slightly more productive time on the pitch, as they’ve got a goal difference of 3 – far more impressive than the -6 currently sported by Swansea.
Looking at the figures, as well as each side’s form, we can’t help but see a draw written all over this match. However, we also expect goals, as both sides really need to push for the win to reignite their seasons.
We’ve looked at the prices on bet365 and there’s one result that really stands out, which is a 2-2 draw between the sides.
Stoke City vs Swansea City prediction: Stoke City 2 Swansea City 2 @ 16/1 with bet365
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
- See where you can stream Stoke City vs Swansea City.
Stoke City vs Swansea City betting tips
Looking for another top Stoke City vs Swansea City tip? If so, keep reading, as we’re got another great one below!
We’re going to go with something a little safer than the first prediction, as we’re going to take a look at the total goals market – a market that can regularly provide great value for sports bettors. As already mentioned, this game should be an attacking one, and that means that there should be plenty of goals to enjoy.
When the form of both teams is looked at, you’ll see that Stoke have been scoring regularly, even if they’ve not been winning. Swansea have been slightly more shy in front of goal, but the importance of this match should see them making a concerted effort to attack.
So, our pick at for the Stoke vs Swansea Championship match-up on Tuesday is this: over 2.5 goals in the game. We’re picking this because it has great odds of 13/10 at bet365.
Stoke City vs Swansea City betting tips: Over 2.5 goals @ 13/10 with bet365
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
- Find the best free bets for Stoke City vs Swansea City.
Stoke City vs Swansea City odds
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Stoke City vs Swansea City Match Odds
Stoke City @ 5/4 with bet365
Draw @ 9/4 with bet365
Swansea City @ 12/5 with bet365
Stoke City vs Swansea City Total Goals Odds
Over 2.5 goals @ 13/10 with bet365
Under 2.5 goals @ 8/13 with bet365
Stoke City vs Swansea City free bet
You’ll be able to get £50 of free bets when you head over to bet365 and wager just £10 on sports.
This incredible offer is simple to claim and gives you a nice amount of bonus money to use at bet365, including free bets to use on all Championship matches, as well as matches from leagues around the world.
How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the bet365 offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £5 and £10 and place a qualifying bet on the bet365 sportsbook
- Once your qualifying bet settles, you’ll receive your £50 of bonuses