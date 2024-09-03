Stefon Diggs has been named a captain in his first season with the Houston Texans

After three straight seasons with a losing record, the Houston Texans were a surprise team in 2023. They had a rookie QB in C.J. Stroud. Houston was unsure what type of production they would get from the rookie. Stroud led the team to a 10-7 record, winning the AFC South. The Texans won a playoff game before they were bounced in the divisional round to the Ravens.

After the success they had in 2023, the Texans added talent to their roster this offseason. Houston made a trade with the Buffalo Bills to acquire All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs. The 30-year-old needed a change of scenery and will play for the Texans in 2024. Diggs is on an expiring contract this season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced that Diggs was voted a team captain by the Texans.

In his first season with Houston, Stefon Diggs was voted a team captain

Texans voted WR Stefon Diggs as a team captain. pic.twitter.com/db8q1reZtn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 3, 2024



To start his NFL career, Stefon Diggs was a 5th-round pick by the Vikings out of Maryland. Diggs spent five seasons in Minnesota before the Buffalo Bills traded for him ahead of the 2020 season. In nine professional seasons, Diggs’ best year so far was his first with the Bills. In 2020, Diggs’ 127 catches and 1,535 receiving yards led the NFL. The WR was named to the Pro Bowl that season along with first-team All-Pro honors. Last season was his last with the Bills. His 1,183 receiving yards was his lowest in four seasons with Buffalo.

Now, the former All-Pro is with another AFC team, the Houston Texans. They made a deal to acquire Stefon Diggs this offseason. The WR is on an expiring contract and 2024 is a massive season to determine the next few years for Diggs. If he performs well, the Texans could reward him with a long-term deal. Or the 2024 season could go south for Diggs and he ends up a free agent once the year is over. We’ll have to wait and see how much chemistry Diggs and Pro Bowl QB C.J. Stroud have built this offseason. Diggs will be playing alongside Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Two players who had explosive seasons in 2023.