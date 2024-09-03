NFL

Stefon Diggs has been named a captain in his first season with the Houston Texans

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Stefon Diggs Texans pic
Stefon Diggs Texans pic

After three straight seasons with a losing record, the Houston Texans were a surprise team in 2023. They had a rookie QB in C.J. Stroud. Houston was unsure what type of production they would get from the rookie. Stroud led the team to a 10-7 record, winning the AFC South. The Texans won a playoff game before they were bounced in the divisional round to the Ravens. 

After the success they had in 2023, the Texans added talent to their roster this offseason. Houston made a trade with the Buffalo Bills to acquire All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs. The 30-year-old needed a change of scenery and will play for the Texans in 2024. Diggs is on an expiring contract this season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced that Diggs was voted a team captain by the Texans.

In his first season with Houston, Stefon Diggs was voted a team captain


To start his NFL career, Stefon Diggs was a 5th-round pick by the Vikings out of Maryland. Diggs spent five seasons in Minnesota before the Buffalo Bills traded for him ahead of the 2020 season. In nine professional seasons, Diggs’ best year so far was his first with the Bills. In 2020, Diggs’ 127 catches and 1,535 receiving yards led the NFL. The WR was named to the Pro Bowl that season along with first-team All-Pro honors. Last season was his last with the Bills. His 1,183 receiving yards was his lowest in four seasons with Buffalo.

Now, the former All-Pro is with another AFC team, the Houston Texans. They made a deal to acquire Stefon Diggs this offseason. The WR is on an expiring contract and 2024 is a massive season to determine the next few years for Diggs. If he performs well, the Texans could reward him with a long-term deal. Or the 2024 season could go south for Diggs and he ends up a free agent once the year is over. We’ll have to wait and see how much chemistry Diggs and Pro Bowl QB C.J. Stroud have built this offseason. Diggs will be playing alongside Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Two players who had explosive seasons in 2023.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Stefon Diggs Texans pic
NFL

LATEST Stefon Diggs has been named a captain in his first season with the Houston Texans

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 03 2024
Trent Williams 49ers pic
NFL
Trent Williams Prepared To End Holdout As 49ers Star Closes In On New Deal
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 03 2024

The 49ers appear to have finally negotiated a deal with offensive tackle Trent Williams, as the player prepares to end his holdout just under a week before San Francisco kicks…

Christain McCaffrey 49ers pic
NFL
Christian McCaffrey (calf) is expected to return to practice on Tuesday for the 49ers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 03 2024

The last month has been a hectic one for the San Francisco 49ers. General manager John Lynch had multiple players sitting out due to contract disputes. That included Brandon Aiyuk…

Ricky Pearsall 49ers pic
NFL
49ers rookie WR Ricky Pearsall was shot and will start the season on the non-football injury list
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 03 2024
Rico Dowdle
NFL
Rico Dowdle Could Lead The Cowboys In Rushing Attempts This Season According To Reports
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 03 2024
Derrick Henry
NFL
Derrick Henry Looking Forward To Opening Thursday Night Football Matchup Against Chiefs: “It’s going to be a hell of a game”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 02 2024
Mike McDaniel Dolphins pic
NFL
The Miami Dolphins have signed head coach Mike McDaniel to a new extension through 2028
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 30 2024
Arrow to top