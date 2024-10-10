Steelers’ George Pickens says his limited playing time is decided by offensive coordinator Arthur Smith

After three straight wins to begin the season, the Steelers have lost two straight. Both games were three-point losses and Pittsburgh in 3-2 on the year. They gave up a last-second touchdown in Week 5 to lose 20-17 to the Cowboys. Pittsburgh is on the road in Week 6 to face the Las Vegas Raiders.

Speaking with the media this week, George Pickens mentioned his limited playing time so far this season. The 23-year-old noted that offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was responsible for that decision. Pickens is unquestionably the Steelers’ most talented WR. However, Pickens does not see work like a true WR1. Will that change after he made those public comments to the media this week?

George Pickens is frustrated with how he is being used offensively by the Steelers

George Pickens: Playing time is up to Arthur Smith. https://t.co/BZOyml8ZdJ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 10, 2024



In the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, the Steelers selected WR George Pickens out of Georgia. As a rookie, Pickens played in all 17 games for the Steelers and made 12 starts. He had 52 catches for 801 yards and four touchdowns in his first year. With the Steelers in 2023, Pickens again played in all 17 games and made 16 starts. He finished the season with 63 catches for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns. Pickens’ (18.1) yards per reception in 2023 led the entire league. Explosive plays through the air are how Pickens thrived last season.

Five games into the 2023, Pickens is not off to a hot start. He’s had 100+ receiving yards in just one game this season. Additionally, Pickens is playing just 73% of the team’s offensive snaps. That’s compared to 87% in 2023. Pittsburgh’s offense is not catered to passing the ball with Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator. The Steelers are running the ball (32.8) times per game compared to (27.4) pass attempts. They are top five in rushing attempts and are bottom five in pass attempts per game. That all has factored into George Pickens having a slow start to the 2024 season. Will Pickens’ public comments about his usage get the WR a few more targets in Week 6?