An NFL insider linked two WRs as potential trade targets for the Steelers in 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a well-oiled machine with Mike Tomlin as their head coach. This is his 18th season with the team and they’ve never finished with a losing record under Tomlin. To start the 2024 season, the Steelers are 3-0 and are off to a great start.

Pittsburgh’s defense is holding their opponents an average of less than 10 points per game in 2024. They’ve only given up 26 points through three games. Additionally, the team is doing just enough on offense to help them win games. However, the Steelers could afford a complementary wideout to pair with George Pickens. ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentioned DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk as two players to keep an eye on. Both of their respective teams have started 0-3 in 2024 and could look to trade pieces down the line.

Are the Steelers desperate to sing another WR?

🗣️@DanGrazianoESPN on potential WRs for the #Steelers: “Tennessee’s DeAndre Hopkins and Jacksonville’s Christian Kirk are two veterans who could conceivably become available and might be appealing if their teams continue to lose and fall out of the playoff race.” #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/nIGmHuuOAN — Steel Curtain (@SteelCurtainApp) September 25, 2024



On the Steelers’ current roster, George Pickens is the unquestioned WR1. Calvin Austin is their WR2 through three games but he hasn’t played to his potential. Pickens leads all Steelers pass catchers this season with 13 receptions for 171 receiving yards. Austin’s six catches for 108 yards is the next closest WR on the team. Through three games this season, the Steelers are averaging (25.0) pass attempts per game. That is the sixth-lowest in the NFL.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano has linked two players to the Steelers as potential trade targets down the line. They are Tennessee’s DeAndre Hopkins and Jacksonville’s Christian Kirk. Both the Tiatns and Jagaurs are 0-3 to start the season. Hopkins is in his 12th professional season, his second with Tennessee. He has eight catches for 90 yards and one touchdown but is being out-snapped by Treylon Burke. Christian Kirk has 10 catches for 108 yards this season. The third-most of any Jacksonville WR. If the Jaguars and Titans continue to struggle, they could make some of their top players available for trade before the deadline. Pittsburgh could look to capitalize on that opportunity if it ever comes.