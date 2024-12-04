NFL

Steelers’ Alex Highsmith will return in Week 14 after missing three games with an ankle injury

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Alex Highsmith Steelers pic
Alex Highsmith Steelers pic

In Week 13, Russell Wilson and the Steelers were on the road to face Joe Burrow and the Bengals. It was their first of two matchups this season. The AFC North rivals will meet again in Week 18. Against Cincinnati’s weak defense, Russell Wilson carved the Bengals for 414 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Steelers won 44-38 and are now 9-3 this season. That is the third-best record in the entire AFC only behind Kansas City and Buffalo. Heading into a Week 14 matchup vs. the Browns, Pittsburgh is expected to get back one of their top pass rushers. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Alex Highsmith is expected to return this weekend after a three-game absence with a knee injury. That will be a huge boost defensively for the Steelers who have a tough schedule in their last five games.

Alex Highsmith will return for the Steelers in Week 14


With a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Steelers drafted Alex Highsmith out of Charlotte. The 27-year-old is currently in his fifth season with Pittsburgh and has played in 72 career games. That includes 61 starts since the start of the 2021 season. Highsmith has developed into a complimentary pass rusher alongside All-Pro T.J. Watt. In 2022, Highsmith had a career-high (14.5) sacks with the Steelers. His stellar play defensively earned him a four-year, $68 million extension.

For the last two seasons, Highsmith has played in all 17 games for the Steelers. That hasn’t been the case in 2024. He’s missed half of Pittsburgh’s games so far this season. Highsmith has started six games for the Steelers in 2024 and has missed six games. Despite missing time, Highsmith is expected to return in Week 14. This is the most critical point of the season for Pittsburgh, They finish the year with the Browns, Eagles, Ravens, Chiefs, and Bengals. Not an easy five-game schedule. Luckily, the team will have the services of pass rusher Alex Highsmith back on defense.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Detroit Lions pic
NFL

LATEST With a win in Week 14, the Detroit Lions could clinch a spot in the 2024 playoffs

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 04 2024
Bucky Irving Bucs pic
NFL
Bucky Irving needs 268 yards in five games to finish with 1,000 rushing yards in his rookie campaign
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 04 2024

With back-to-back wins, the Buccaneers are back at .500 with a 6-6 record heading into Week 14. Tampa Bay was on the road in Week 13 to face Bryce Young…

Marshon Lattimore Saints pic
NFL
Marshon Lattimore’s first game with the Commanders could be in Week 15 when they travel to New Orleans
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 03 2024

After three straight losses, the Commanders got back on track with a 42-19 win in Week 13. The team is now 8-5 and is fighting to make the postseason. Ahead…

Kendre Miller Saints pic
NFL
Kendre Miller and Bub Means have been activated off the IR for the Saints ahead of Week 14
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 03 2024
Isaac Guerendo 49ers pic
NFL
With two RBs on IR, 49ers rookie Isaac Guerendo will see a majority of the work to end the season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 03 2024
Azeez Al Shaair Texans pic
NFL
Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair has been suspended three games for his hit on Trevor Lawrence in Week 13
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 03 2024
Jerry Jeudy Browns pic
NFL
Jerry Jeudy’s 235 receiving yards vs. the Broncos is the most for any player against their former team
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 03 2024
Arrow to top