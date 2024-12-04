Steelers’ Alex Highsmith will return in Week 14 after missing three games with an ankle injury

In Week 13, Russell Wilson and the Steelers were on the road to face Joe Burrow and the Bengals. It was their first of two matchups this season. The AFC North rivals will meet again in Week 18. Against Cincinnati’s weak defense, Russell Wilson carved the Bengals for 414 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Steelers won 44-38 and are now 9-3 this season. That is the third-best record in the entire AFC only behind Kansas City and Buffalo. Heading into a Week 14 matchup vs. the Browns, Pittsburgh is expected to get back one of their top pass rushers. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Alex Highsmith is expected to return this weekend after a three-game absence with a knee injury. That will be a huge boost defensively for the Steelers who have a tough schedule in their last five games.

Alex Highsmith will return for the Steelers in Week 14

From @GMFB: #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott throws coach Mike McCarthy his support; #Steelers get pass-rusher Alex Highsmith back this week; #Chargers WR Ladd McConkey’s status is in doubt for Sunday with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder and a knee sprain. pic.twitter.com/2pLe1dlcpu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2024



With a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Steelers drafted Alex Highsmith out of Charlotte. The 27-year-old is currently in his fifth season with Pittsburgh and has played in 72 career games. That includes 61 starts since the start of the 2021 season. Highsmith has developed into a complimentary pass rusher alongside All-Pro T.J. Watt. In 2022, Highsmith had a career-high (14.5) sacks with the Steelers. His stellar play defensively earned him a four-year, $68 million extension.

For the last two seasons, Highsmith has played in all 17 games for the Steelers. That hasn’t been the case in 2024. He’s missed half of Pittsburgh’s games so far this season. Highsmith has started six games for the Steelers in 2024 and has missed six games. Despite missing time, Highsmith is expected to return in Week 14. This is the most critical point of the season for Pittsburgh, They finish the year with the Browns, Eagles, Ravens, Chiefs, and Bengals. Not an easy five-game schedule. Luckily, the team will have the services of pass rusher Alex Highsmith back on defense.