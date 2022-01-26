St Johnstone vs Dundee live stream: Scottish Premiership preview, kick off time and team news

St. Johnstone will encounter Dundee FC in the Premiership’s game week 23 on Wednesday in Perth.

St Johnstone vs Dundee Live Stream

St Johnstone vs Dundee Preview

After a goalless draw at full time, the match between St. Johnstone and Kelty Hearts went to extra time. St. Johnstone lost the match due to a goal by Kallum Higginbotham in the first half of extra time. The game ended with a score of 1-0.

Moreover, this season has not been kind to the Saints. They haven’t dropped a game in the last seven outings. With only 14 points from 21 games this season, their terrible performance has landed them at the bottom of the standings. In the Premiership, the team has also failed to score in the majority of its games.

The performance of the Dark Blues has been bad throughout the season. With only 16 points from 21 games, they are now in 11th place in the league rankings. They have lost their last six matches in a row and have failed to win four of them as well. This season, the squad has only won one match on the road.

When does St Johnstone vs Dundee kick-off?

St Johnstone vs Dundee will kick off at 00:45 on 27th January 2022 at McDiarmid Park.

St Johnstone vs Dundee Team News

St Johnstone Team News

St Johnstone has reported injuries of Michael O’Halloran, Craig Bryson, and David Wotherspoon.

St Johnstone possible starting lineup:

Clark; Gordon, Cleary, McCart; Butterfield, Davidson, Craig, Booth, O’Halloran; Kane, May

Dundee Team News

Dundee will head into the game without Jordan Marshall, Lee Ashcroft, and Cillian Sheridan.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

Legzdins; Kerr, McGhee, Fontaine, Marshall; Adam, Anderson; McCowan, McGowan, McMullan; Griffiths

