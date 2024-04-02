NBA

Spurs' Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan were ruled out for the rest of the 2023-24 season

Zach Wolpin
It’s been a tough season for the San Antonio Spurs in 2023-24. At 18-75, the team has the worst record in the Western Conference and will miss out on the playoffs. The one positive for the franchise this season has been the elite play of rookie Victor Wembanyama. 

However, the 20-year-old can only do so much each night to try and help the team win. Wembanyama has had help at times but not as consistent as the team would like. San Antonio’s Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan are dealing with injuries. As of yesterday, both players were shut down for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. The Spurs have seven games left before the year is over.

Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan will miss the remainder of the season for the Spurs


It’s no secret that Victor Wembanyama is the best player on San Antonio’s roster in 2023-24. He’s on the top of other team’s scouting reports. That’s where other players can thrive and find their role with the Spurs. So much attention is drawn to Wembanyama that it often leaves his teammates with wide-open looks. That’s where SG Devin Vassell thrived this season for San Antonio. Vassell was the 11th pick for the Spurs in the 2020 NBA Draft.

This season was his fourth with the team and he made 62 starts in 68 games. The 23-year-old averaged a career-high (19.5) points and (4.1) assists per game. However, his season is being cut short due to a stress reaction in his foot. San Antonio is not in a position to make the playoffs. It makes sense why they are shutting down Vassell early. Not ideal for the team but it won’t matter with just seven games left in 2023-24.


Along with Vassell, PF Jeremy Sochan is out for the rest of the season as well. He is dealing with an ankle injury that needs arthroscopic surgery. In his second season with the team, Sochan was averaging career-highs across the board. The 20-year-old proved to be durable this season until the ankle injury. He’s played in 74 of their 75 games and has made 73 starts in 2023-24. San Antonio will miss the production of Devin Vassell and Jeremey Sochan in their final seven games this season.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
