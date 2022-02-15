SPORTING LISBON play host to Manchester City this evening in a Champions League round of 16 clash.

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City live stream

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City preview

Manchester City head into this match as strong favourites, as you’d expect. They topped their group, bettering PSG in the process, and are coming off a comfortable 4-0 victory over Norwich last weekend.

Despite being the away team, expect City to dominate this game, as they try to put the tie to bed before the second leg even starts. City do have some players missing, but this won’t take away from their attacking potency too much.

However, Sporting are no slouches, having finished second in their group, eliminating Borussia Dortmund in the process. They scored 14 times in the group stages, which was an impressive return, although their defensive record was somewhat suspect – something that will cause City’s attackers to lick their lips.

Overall, the bookmakers can’t see anything else other than a City win here, and we don’t disagree. For Sporting, staying in the tie heading into the second leg is probably the most they can hope for.

When does Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City kick off?

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday 15th February at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon.

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City team news

Sporting Lisbon team news

Pedro Goncalves is Sporting’s only injury concern, as he struggles to get fit following a muscular issue. Joao Palhinha should return to the starting line-up, after only starting on the substitutes’ bench in their last league fixture.

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Adan, Inacio, Coates, Feddal, Porro, Nunes, Palhinha, Reis, Sarabia, Paulinho, Goncalves

Manchester City team news

Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish are both doubtful for this evening’s match, while Kyle Walker will be unavailable due to suspension.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Ederson, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, B Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling