MANCHESTER CITY begin the knockout stages of the Champions League with a tricky trip to Portugal to face Sporting Lisbon this evening.

Match Info

Date: Tuesday, February 15th

Kick-Off: 20:00 GMT, José Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City predictions

When this draw was made, City fans breathed a sign of relief, as they had avoided the big names. However, make no mistake – Sporting Lisbon deserve to be here and could cause City some problems on the night.

Still, Manchester City are the undoubted favourites for this match, and we’d have to agree with the bookies on this one. However, whether they’re such favourites as to merit the odds of 8/21 given to them by bet365 is up for debate.

A bet on City to win won’t earn us much back, so we’ll have to look elsewhere. One market that caught our eye was the half time/full time one, as bet365 have boosted the odds on City to be leading at the end of both halves to an enticing 13/10.

While Sporting will cause a few problems, it’s highly possible that City could notch up a goal or even two in the first half, and the Portuguese side won’t have what it takes to get back into the match in the second half.

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City prediction: Manchester City/Manchester City @ 13/10 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City betting tips

Looking for another Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City tip? If so, we’ve got another fantastic one for you below.

For this bet, we’re going to look at the first goalscorer market, as we’ve noticed that there are some tasty prices available on some players. You’ll be able to get Mahrez at 4/1, de Bruyne at 11/2 and Foden also at 11/2, but the man we’re going to bet on is Raheem Sterling.

The weekend proved that Sterling is in good touch, with the England man knocking in a hat-trick against Norwich. Providing he starts against Sporting, which seems likely, there’s a very good chance he’ll pop up again to knock in the first goal of the evening.

We’ve found particularly good odds on Sterling to score first at bet365, where they’re offering 11/2. This is, quite simply, a price we can’t ignore, and we’d urge everyone to have a punt on Sterling scoring first this evening.

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City betting tips: Raheem Sterling to score first @ 11/2 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City Match Odds

Sporting Lisbon @ 7/1 with bet365

Draw @ 4/1 with bet365

Manchester City @ 4/11 with bet365

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 8/13 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 13/10 with bet365

