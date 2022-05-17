Southampton vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 6/1 Premier League Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Just two games remain in Liverpool’s Premier League campaign, as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to stay hot on the heels of league leaders Manchester City following their 2-2 draw on Sunday with West Ham United.

Southampton vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tips

Southampton vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tips Explained

Mohamed Salah to score @ 5/6 with Virgin Bet

The 29-year-old hasn’t scored in almost a month, with his last goal coming in a brace against Manchester United in Liverpool’s 4-0 rout over their close rivals.

Heung-Min Son has turned up the heat in the race for the Golden Boot, and is now just one goal behind Salah who leads the way with 22.

In typical superstar fashion, we’re tipping the Egyptian to end his drought on Tuesday night and move inches closer to his third Golden Boot honour in his fifth season in Merseyside.

In nine career appearances against the Saints, Salah has found the net seven times and tallied three assists – so we’re expecting him to get back to his best when his team needs it most.

Over 2.5 Liverpool goals @ 11/10 with Virgin Bet

Goal difference is a huge factor in football, and especially important in a tight knit title race such as the one we have this season.

Liverpool’s goal difference is seven behind Premier League top dogs Manchester City, whilst also sitting four points behind the Sky Blues. Tuesday’s encounter against Southampton is the Reds’ game in hand, and they’ll need to make the most of it and close the gap at the top to just a single point.

If Liverpool manage to overcome their opponents at St. Mary’s and draw on the final day with Wolves while Manchester City fall to defeat against Aston Villa – the title will be decided on goal difference.

Liverpool have scored six goals in their last two meetings against Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side, and we’re tipping them to follow suit with at least three goals on the south coast.

Both Teams to Score – NO @ 5/4 with Virgin Bet

Whilst putting six past Southampton in their last two encounters, Tuesday’s hosts have failed to find the back of the net against Liverpool in both games.

The Saints are not widely known as a goalscoring team, and they’re up against a Liverpool backline who have conceded the joint-least goals in the Premier League all season.

Following a string of four games without a win including a 3-0 defeat away to Brentford at the weekend, we’re tipping Liverpool to remain airtight at the back and lock in on their late charge for a 20th league title.

Southampton vs Liverpool Bet Builder – 6.3/1 @ Virgin Bet

