Southampton Team News and Predicted Lineup vs Burnley

Burnley is currently 18th in the Premier League and is in desperate need of a win at home against Southampton, who are currently 12th. Burnley is three points behind Everton in 17th place after the weekend games, despite having played one extra game.

Best Football Betting Offers Betting Sites Highlights Register 1. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus £/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply Claim Offer 3. Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Claim Offer 4. Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Claim Offer 5. Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out some more of the best betting sites.

Southampton Team News

Southampton’s lone injury issue is goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, who is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury.

After employing a 3-4-3 configuration against Arsenal, Hasenhuttl may revert back to a 4-4-2 formation in midweek, which may see Yan Valery drop out of the starting lineup in favor of an attack-minded player like Che Adams, who was an unused substitute against the Gunners.

After returning from an ankle injury that had kept him out since early February, Lyanco played the full 90 minutes against Arsenal, but the Brazilian center-back might be replaced by Mohammed Salisu in midweek, with Bednarek certain to keep his spot in the starting XI.

Southampton Predicted Line Up

Forster; Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters; S. Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi; Adams, Broja