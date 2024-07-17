NBA

Sources have reported the Warriors do not want to trade SG Brandin Podziemski

Zach Wolpin
With Klay Thompson’s departure this offseason, the Warriors will have a different starting backcourt in 2024-25. They still have Steph Curry at PG. However, the team needs to find someone to replace Thompson at SG. Golden State’s likely replacement for Thompson is a player already on their roster. 

Brandin Podziemski was the 19th overall pick by the Warriors in 2023 out of Santa Clara. Last season, he played in 74 of the Warriors’ 82 games and made 28 starts. This offseason, the Warriors have been working to make a trade with the Jazz for all-star SF Lauri Markanen. In return, Utah wants picks and SG Brandin Podziemski. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors do not want to trade Brandin Podiemski this offseason.

Golden State views Brandin Podziemski as a key piece on their roster


As a rookie, Brandin Podziemski saw legitimate minutes from head coach Stever Kerr at (26.6) per game. The 21-year-old averaged (9.2) points, (5.8) rebounds, and (3.7) assists per game. Before being drafted by the Warriors, Podziemski started playing in 2021-22 for the University of Illinois. After seeing limited playing time, Pozdiemski hit the transfer portal and ended up at Santa Clara. With the Brinco’s Podziemski averaged (19.9) points per game on a stunning (.438) percent shooting from beyond the arc.

His exceptional campaign with Santa Clara made him a player the Warriors wanted to draft and they did just that. They viewed Podziemski as a player who could fit well alongside Steph Curry. Now that Klay Thompson is not on the team, Podziemski is going to have every chance to start in 2024-25. Head coach Stever Kerr could not keep Podziemski off the floor as a rookie. That bodes well for him earning the starting job next season.

Compared to other rookies drafted in the Stever Kerr era with Golden State, Brandin Podziemski saw significant playing time as a rookie. Take Jonathan Kuminga for example. During his rookie season in 2021-22, he only averaged (16.9) points per game and made only 12 starts. Podziemski made 28 starts in his rookie season. Expect to see the young SG take a big step forward in year two.

