sheffield united vs west brom live stream preview kick off time and team news

Sheffield United vs West Brom live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Updated

51 mins ago

on

west brom

Sheffield United and West Brom are going to play an interesting match together on 10th February 2022.

Sheffield United vs West Brom Live Stream

Sheffield United vs West Brom Preview

Sheffield United scored five goals in their last game, a 2-1 victory over Birmingham at St Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium. Billy Sharp and Jayden Bogle were on the scorecard in this Championship match.

West Brom’s most recent match was a 2-0 defeat to Millwall at The Den. In this Championship match, West Brom had no goal scorers, although they did have four corners and two shots on target.

When Sheffield United and West Brom last met in a match, the score was 4-0 in favour of West Brom at The Hawthorns.

When does Sheffield United vs West Brom kick-off?

The Sheffield United vs West Brom will kick off at 00:45 on 10th February 2022.

Sheffield United vs West Brom Team News

Sheffield United Team News

Sheffield United will play without Morgan Gibbs-White, Rhian Brewster, Charlie Goode, Enda Stevens, Adlene Guedioura, and Jack O’Connell.

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Foderingham; Basham, Egan, Davies; Bogle, Norwood, Berge, Fleck, Norrington-Davies; Ndiaye; Sharp

West Brom Team News

West Brom will head into the game without Robert Snodgrass, Dara O’Shea, Kean Bryan, and Daryl Dike.

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Johnstone; Clarke, Bartley, Ajayi; Furlong, Livermore, Mowatt, Townsend; Grant, Carroll, Diangana

