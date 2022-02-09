Sheffield United vs West Brom live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Sheffield United and West Brom are going to play an interesting match together on 10th February 2022.

Sheffield United vs West Brom Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch Sheffield United vs West Brom, bet365 has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with bet365 and watch the Sheffield United vs West Brom live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join bet365 by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Sheffield United vs West Brom Preview

Sheffield United scored five goals in their last game, a 2-1 victory over Birmingham at St Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium. Billy Sharp and Jayden Bogle were on the scorecard in this Championship match.

West Brom’s most recent match was a 2-0 defeat to Millwall at The Den. In this Championship match, West Brom had no goal scorers, although they did have four corners and two shots on target.

When Sheffield United and West Brom last met in a match, the score was 4-0 in favour of West Brom at The Hawthorns.

When does Sheffield United vs West Brom kick-off?

The Sheffield United vs West Brom will kick off at 00:45 on 10th February 2022.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Sheffield United vs West Brom Team News

Sheffield United Team News

Sheffield United will play without Morgan Gibbs-White, Rhian Brewster, Charlie Goode, Enda Stevens, Adlene Guedioura, and Jack O’Connell.

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Foderingham; Basham, Egan, Davies; Bogle, Norwood, Berge, Fleck, Norrington-Davies; Ndiaye; Sharp

West Brom Team News

West Brom will head into the game without Robert Snodgrass, Dara O’Shea, Kean Bryan, and Daryl Dike.

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Johnstone; Clarke, Bartley, Ajayi; Furlong, Livermore, Mowatt, Townsend; Grant, Carroll, Diangana