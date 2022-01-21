Sheffield United vs Luton Town live stream: Championship preview, kick off time and team news

Sheffield United will host Luton Town for a match in the English Championship at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United vs Luton Town Live Stream

Sheffield United vs Luton Town Preview

The most recent match between Sheffield United and Preston North End concluded in a 2-2 draw away from home. They were quite dangerous in front, so one point was the absolute least they deserved. Sheffield United dominated the first half, scoring two goals in the 17th and 39th minutes.

Luton Town’s previous match in the tournament, against Reading, finished in a 2-0 win on the road. Despite Luton Town’s counter-attacking for the whole of the game, they were able to win.

When does Sheffield United vs Luton Town kick-off?

The Sheffield United vs Luton Town will kick off on Saturday, 22nd January 2022, at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United vs Luton Town Team News

Sheffield United News

No injuries have been reported by Sheffield United.

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Foderingham; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Hourihane, Norwood, Berge, Norrington-Davies; McGoldrick, Sharp

Luton Town Team News

Luton Town will head into the weekends game without Admiral Muskwe and Harry Cornick.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Shea; Burke, Bradley, Naismith; Bree, Campbell, Mpanzu, Bell; Clark, Onyedinma; Adebayo

