Sheffield United vs Hull City live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

HULL CITY, currently on a three match losing streak, head to Bramall Lane this evening to take on Sheffield United.

Sheffield United vs Hull City live stream

Sheffield United vs Hull City preview

Sheffield United go into this game as favourites. The Blades currently sit in ninth place, which is a disappointment, but have games in hand over above teams. This means they’re still in with a real chance of reaching the playoffs this season. In fact, win this game and they could jump up to sixth in the table.

Sheffield United are currently on a great run of form, having not lost a league game for six matches now. Their most recent game was a 0-0 draw with fellow promotion hopefuls Huddersfield.

Hull City come into the game on a much different run of form. They’ve lost three games in a row, which has caused them to slide down the table. They now languish in 19th spot, although they have a decent 12-point gap between themselves and the relegation places.

Hull’s last match was a 1-0 defeat to league leaders Fulham – a result actually better than many expected. Before that, they lost games to Derby County and Preston NE. They are one of the lowest scorers in the league, so don’t expect an attacking masterclass from the Tigers in this match.

When does Sheffield United vs Hull City kick off?

Sheffield United vs Hull City kicks off at 19:45 GMT on Tuesday 15th February at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Sheffield United vs Hull City team news

Sheffield United team news

Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick are both out injured. Sheffield United are reporting no other significant injury concerns before the match with Hull City.

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Foderingham, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Bogle, Berge, Norwood, Baldock; Ndiaye, Jebbison, Sharp

Hull City team news

There are no new injury concerns for Hull manager Shota Arveladze. Tom Eaves could return after sitting out the previous match with Fulham.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Ingram, Coyle, McLoughlin, Greaves, Fleming, Longman, Smallwood, Slater, Lewis-Potter, Honeyman, Forss