Sheffield United vs Hull City prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

SHEFFIELD UNITED welcome Hull City this evening in the Championship, knowing that a win could see them jump into the playoff places.

Date: Tuesday, February 15th

Kick-Off: 19:0045 GMT, Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Sheffield United vs Hull City predictions

Sheffield United are favourites for this game, and for good reason. They’ve not lost a match in six games, while Hull City are on a three-match losing streak.

The odds on a Sheffield United win are 8/15, which really aren’t attractive enough to make a simple bet on the Blades to win worthwhile. This is why we’ve instead decided to look at the exact score market.

Sheffield United drew a blank in their previous fixture against Huddersfield, but we expect them to get back to goalscoring ways when Hull visit. Before the Huddersfield game, they’d scored twice in their previous five fixtures, and that’s how many we think they’ll put past Hull.

We would predict the Blades to score more, but despite their position, Hull’s defence has been reasonably solid over the season. However, their attack has been far less impressive, scoring just 26 times this season – only Peterborough and Barnsley have scored fewer. We can’t see their scoring record improving this evening, and expect them to fail to get the ball into the net.

So, we’re predicting a 2-0 win for Sheffield United this evening, which has nice odds of 11/2 at bet365.

Sheffield United vs Hull City prediction: Sheffield United 2 Hull City 0 @ 11/2 with bet365

Sheffield United vs Hull City betting tips

Looking for another top tip for the match between Sheffield United and Hull City this evening? If so, keep reading, as we’ve got another good one for you.

For this prediction, we’re going to look at the half time/full time markets, which often provide some great value. This is certainly the case with the Sheffield United vs Hull City match this evening.

As already mentioned, Sheffield United failed to score in their past fixture, and while we think they will break down the Tigers, it might take them a little while to kick into gear. Therefore, it’s reasonable to predict that the game will go into half-time goalless.

We then expect the Blades to find their footing a little and snatch the win with a goal or two in the second half. So, a bet on draw/Sheffield United looks like a pretty decent one. You’ll get odds of 3/1 on this when you make the bet at bet365.

Sheffield United vs Hull City betting tips: Draw/Sheffield United @ 3/1 with bet365

Sheffield United vs Hull City odds

Sheffield United vs Hull City Match Odds

Sheffield United @ 8/15 with bet365

Draw @ 3/1 with bet365

Hull City @ 11/2 with bet365

Sheffield United vs Hull City Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

