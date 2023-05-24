Shanahan On Availability Of Brock Purdy: “Only God Knows”

The San Francisco 49ers entered the 2023 off-season with question marks at quarterback, and not much has changed. It seems as though the team is leaning towards Brock Purdy being the starter going forward, but when he’ll be available is still very much an unknown.

Shanahan Says “God Only Knows” Of Brock Purdy Availability

#49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on if Brock Purdy could be ready for the start training camp: "Only God knows." — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 23, 2023

Purdy took over the position during the middle of the season when San Francisco’s top 2 QBs went down with injury. He became the feel-good story of the season. Purdy was a rookie who was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, but wound up leading the 49ers to an undefeated finish to the season and got them all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

But disaster struck for Purdy and ultimately the team in that contest. During the first quarter of the biggest game of his life, Purdy was hit in the elbow. He left the game and wouldn’t return, and would need off-season surgery for the ulnar collateral ligament. It was thought that he would be available for the start of training camp, but that is apparently not a given.

During a press conference during OTAs on Tuesday, 49ers head coach answered questions about Purdy and his recovery. He gave a telling statement about his potential knowledge on the situation:

“Only God knows.”

If Brock Purdy happens to be unavailable, it would only further cloud an already murky situation. He shares a quarterback room with Trey Lance, whom San Francisco sacrificed a string of future assets for, and who has yet to receive a full work load due to injury. Also on the roster is San Darnold, who likely did not sign with the intention of being the third man on the depth chart.

After roughly three months of not being able to throw, Brock Purdy can begin throwing next week… https://t.co/WjN2dlkN9r — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 23, 2023

Since there have already been rumored commitments to Purdy being the starter going forward, it would stand to reason that the team would attempt to find a trade for Lance. The writing may be on the wall with the Darnold signing, so it will be interesting to see what the 49ers do before the start of training camp.

Despite the question marks at the most important position in the game, San Francisco is one of the Super Bowl favorites for the upcoming season. As it stands today, the 49ers are listed at +1000 to win the big game next February, which are the 5th shortest odds of any team in the NFL.

