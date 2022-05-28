Sergio Aguero Champions League Final Predictions: City Legend Backing Real Madrid

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Champions League Final Tips – Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Sergio Aguero Champions League Final Tip

Former Man City and Atlético Madrid striker, Aguero, has had his say on the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, and the Argentine is backing Los Blancos.

The Reds are hotly favoured by bookies, fans and pundits alike, but Aguero thinks the history behind Madrid will be enough to see them through.

The former striker told ‘Stake’:

I think Real Madrid have more experience overall as a club, but Liverpool have shown up well in the Champions League for the past few years. It will be close, but I think Madrid will be more confident, having played the finals before and turning around tough games in the past. That’s the edge I can point towards.

“History and experience does tilt the scales. Madrid proved it, winning their home legs with the Bernabeu being a key factor. But the final is on neutral ground so it may be more balanced. Real has had many great teams, and this is no different. Beyond the individual performances of each time, the club itself has a weight of its own. When players understand that, no matter which team they’re playing for, the weight of history becomes more present

