Senegal and Iraq meet at BMO Field in Toronto on June 26 with both sides eliminated from the knockout race after two defeats apiece in Group I. The match is a dead rubber in terms of advancement, but Senegal enter as heavy favorites on the Senegal vs Iraq betting odds, priced at -375 with BetOnline and Lucky Rebel. The central question is whether Senegal can find a convincing final group stage performance against an Iraq side that has conceded seven goals in two games.

Senegal’s qualifying record ahead of this tournament told a story of dominance in CAF, producing five wins and one draw across six matches with 16 goals scored and just two conceded. That efficiency has not carried into the group stage, where losses to France (1-3) and Norway (2-3) ended any realistic qualification hope. Iraq, making only their second World Cup appearance after 1986, were beaten 4-1 by Norway and 3-0 by France. The Senegal vs Iraq prediction market heavily favors the African side to close their campaign with three points.

Why This Game Matters

With France and Norway both on six points and through to the knockout rounds, this Group I finale is a contest between two eliminated sides fighting for pride and goal difference. For Senegal, a win closes out a third straight World Cup campaign with at least some return, and a positive goal difference could matter if they are used as a reference point in tiebreaker scenarios involving third-place qualification. For Iraq, any result beyond another heavy defeat would represent a meaningful moment in a program that qualified through the intercontinental play-offs and has no prior knockout-stage experience. The result carries no progression implications for either side but shapes both programs’ immediate futures.

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Our Pick

Senegal to win is the headline selection, with the best available price at -375 across BetOnline and Lucky Rebel. The gap in World Cup experience, squad depth, and tournament-level quality between these two sides makes Senegal’s superiority in this match a reasonable expectation, even accounting for two group stage losses.

Senegal vs Iraq: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Senegal’s group stage exits against France and Norway came against two of Europe’s stronger sides, and their attacking output showed genuine quality. Ismaila Sarr leads their tournament scoring with two goals, and the overall squad includes Nicolas Jackson (Bayern Munich), Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr), and Iliman Ndiaye (Everton), providing attacking options that Iraq’s defense has no recent experience containing. Manager J. Koto will look to use this final game to restore some of the attacking fluency the team showed in CAF qualifying, where they scored 16 goals across six matches.

Iraq arrive in Toronto having conceded seven goals in two matches, with their sole tournament goal coming from Aymen Hussein. Manager Graham Arnold, appointed in May 2025, guided the team through a difficult qualification path that included beating the United Arab Emirates over two legs before winning the intercontinental play-off against Bolivia. That path required resilience, but the step up to World Cup group stage opposition in France and Norway exposed significant defensive vulnerabilities. Iraq’s best recent competitive result before the tournament was a 2-1 win over Bolivia in the play-off, and their squad features few players at elite European club level.

The Senegal vs Iraq picks market reflects this quality differential clearly. With the Senegal vs Iraq winner almost universally expected to be the African side, the more interesting betting angles lie in goals markets and individual performer props. Senegal’s attacking depth and Iraq’s inability to organize defensively against top-half international opposition points toward a multi-goal Senegal victory in this final group fixture at BMO Field.

Recent Form & Trends

Senegal last five results:

Norway (A): Lost 2-3 (FIFA World Cup, June 22)

France (A): Lost 1-3 (FIFA World Cup, June 16)

Saudi Arabia (N): Drew 0-0 (Friendly, June 9)

United States (A): Lost 2-3 (Friendly, May 31)

Gambia (H): Won 3-1 (Friendly, March 31)

Senegal’s two World Cup losses came against France and Norway, sides that finished first and second in Group I with six points each. Both defeats were competitive, and Senegal scored three goals across those two games, demonstrating that the attacking threat remains real even in losing causes. The friendly form is inconsistent but the competitive-match goal output is encouraging ahead of a match against weaker opposition.

Iraq last five results:

France (A): Lost 0-3 (FIFA World Cup, June 22)

Norway (H): Lost 1-4 (FIFA World Cup, June 16)

Venezuela (N): Lost 0-2 (Friendly, June 9)

Spain (A): Drew 1-1 (Friendly, June 4)

Andorra (N): Won 1-0 (Friendly, May 29)

Iraq have lost four of their last five matches, with their only non-defeat in that run a pre-tournament draw with Spain. Their two World Cup appearances produced seven goals conceded and just one scored. The friendly draw against Spain was a positive result but came before the tournament began, and on-pitch evidence from the group stage points to a team struggling to compete at this level.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Senegal carry a broadly fit squad into the final group game. With Sadio Mane (127 caps, 55 international goals) and Ismaila Sarr (82 caps, 19 goals) available, the attacking options remain strong. Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) and Lamine Camara (Monaco) provide midfield energy and goal threat, while Kalidou Koulibaly (102 caps) anchors a defense that has conceded six goals in two games and needs to tighten up. No confirmed absences have been reported from the Senegal camp ahead of this fixture.

Iraq’s squad is built primarily around domestic-league players from clubs including Al-Shorta and Al-Talaba, with a handful of players based in European leagues. Zidane Iqbal (Utrecht), Ali Al-Hamadi (Luton Town), and Merchas Doski (Viktoria Plzen) represent the more recognizable European-based names. Aymen Hussein, their top scorer with 33 international goals in 94 caps, scored Iraq’s only World Cup goal so far and remains the focal point of their attack. No suspension news has been confirmed from the Iraq side.

Both squads were confirmed prior to the tournament, and no significant injury disruptions have emerged through the first two matchdays. Manager Graham Arnold will need to decide whether to rotate after a difficult opening week or keep his most experienced players available for a game Iraq can realistically compete in against a comparable level of opposition.

Expected Lineups

Senegal (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy; El Hadji Malick Diouf, Kalidou Koulibaly (c), Moussa Niakhate, Ismail Jakobs; Pape Matar Sarr, Idrissa Gueye, Lamine Camara; Ismaila Sarr, Nicolas Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye.

Predicted XI – squad selection to be confirmed ahead of kickoff.

Iraq (4-4-2): Jalal Hassan (c); Rebin Sulaka, Manaf Younis, Merchas Doski, Hussein Ali; Ibrahim Bayesh, Zidane Iqbal, Amir Al-Ammari, Youssef Amyn; Ali Al-Hamadi, Aymen Hussein.

Predicted XI – squad selection to be confirmed ahead of kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The duel between Senegal’s attacking line and Iraq’s defensive structure is the clearest shape of the game. Ismaila Sarr leads Senegal’s World Cup scoring with two goals and has 19 international goals in 82 caps, while Nicolas Jackson brings direct pressing and goal threat. Iraq have conceded seven goals across two group games, including three to France and four to Norway. Their back line, composed mostly of domestic-league players, has not shown the capacity to hold a sustained high-press from European-club-based forwards. If Senegal commit to their attacking structure from the opening minutes, the gaps Iraq’s defense has shown in both prior fixtures are likely to appear again.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

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Main pick: Senegal to win (-375, BetOnline/Lucky Rebel). Senegal’s squad quality is significantly higher across every position, from Edouard Mendy in goal to Sadio Mane and Nicolas Jackson in attack. Iraq have scored once and conceded seven in this tournament. Even with Senegal’s form inconsistency in the group stage, the individual quality differential makes this a strong directional bet.

Goals market: Over 3 goals (+101, BetOnline/Lucky Rebel). Senegal scored three goals across their two group defeats against France and Norway. Iraq have conceded seven in two games. The combination of Senegal’s forward line and Iraq’s defensive fragility supports a high-scoring game. The best available over 3 price of +101 offers slight positive value on what the match dynamics suggest.

Scorer market: Aymen Hussein anytime scorer. Despite Iraq’s poor results, Hussein scored their only World Cup goal and carries 33 international goals in 94 caps. With Senegal likely to push for goals, Iraq may find space on the counter through their captain and leading goalscorer. Hussein is Iraq’s most dangerous individual and represents the best opportunity to back an Iraq contribution to the scoreline.

Correct score consideration: Senegal 3-0 or 3-1. Senegal’s three goals across two losses against strong European sides shows consistent output. Iraq’s inability to hold clean sheets and their limited threat outside Aymen Hussein points toward a comfortable Senegal victory with a margin of two or three goals.

Betting Odds & Lines

Current Senegal vs Iraq odds from the three approved operators ahead of the June 26 fixture at BMO Field are listed below.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Senegal Win -375 -375 -400 Draw +545 +545 +550 Iraq Win +1000 +1000 +1100

The totals line is set at 3 goals, with over priced at +101 and under at -117 at BetOnline and Lucky Rebel. BetNow prices the under at -121 for the same line. The best available Iraq win price of +1100 is available at BetNow.

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Senegal vs Iraq kicks off at 3:00 PM ET on June 26 at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada. The match is broadcast in the United States on Fox and Telemundo. Canadian viewers can watch on CTV, TSN, or RDS. UK viewers have coverage on ITV and BBC, while Australian audiences can follow on SBS or Optus Sport.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Senegal vs Iraq through one of the approved operators, follow these steps:

Navigate to BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow using a browser or their mobile app. Create an account or log in if you already have one registered. Complete any required identity verification steps before depositing. Navigate to the Soccer or International section and locate the FIFA World Cup 2026 market. Find the Senegal vs Iraq Group I fixture scheduled for June 26. Select your preferred outcome, such as Senegal to win or Over 3 goals. Enter your stake in the bet slip and review the potential return at the displayed odds. Confirm the bet and retain your confirmation number for reference.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk, and all wagers should be placed within personal means. Anyone experiencing difficulty managing gambling behavior can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), available 24 hours a day. Additional support is available through Gamblers Anonymous at gamblersanonymous.org and the National Problem Gambling Helpline chat service at ncpgambling.org. Bettors are encouraged to set deposit limits and use responsible gambling tools provided by their chosen operator before placing any wagers.