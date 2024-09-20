NFL

Seattle’s Kenneth Walker (oblique) could miss his second straight game for the Seahawks in Week 3

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Kenneth Walker Seahawks pic
Kenneth Walker Seahawks pic

To start the 2024 season, the Seattle Seahawks are 2-0. Both of their wins have been in one-possession games. In Week 1, Seattle beat the Broncos 26-20 at home. For Week 2, they beat the Patriots 23-20 on the road. The Seahawks are back at home in Week 3 to face Miami. They are going to be without starting QB Tua Tagovailoa. 

Seattle could be without one of their key offensive players in Week 3. Starting RB Kenneth Walker III suffered an oblique injury late in Week 1. The 23-year-old missed Week 2 against the Patriots and there’s a chance he misses Week 3. Walker has missed two straight days of practice for the Seahawks this week. Zach Charbonnet would start in Week 3 if Walker is unable to play.

Kenneth Walker missed practice on Thursday for the Seahawks


With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Seahawks drafted RB Kenneth Walker III out of Michigan State. Walker made his presence felt as a rookie. Rushing for 1,050 yards on 228 carries for nine touchdowns. He played in 15 of their 17 games that season and made 11 starts. In 15 starts with the team in 2023, Walker rushed for 905 yards on 219 carries for eight touchdowns. The talented RB started the 2024 season string with 101 rushing yards and a touchdown in Week 1.

However. Walker suffered an oblique injury late in the game and was forced to miss Seattle’s Week 2 contest. Backup RB Zach Charbonnet started in Week 2 and had a decent game. He carried the ball 14 times for 38 yards and a touchdown. Seattle moved the ball through the air in Week 2 without their starting RB. In Week 3, the Seahawks are back at home to face the Dolphins. Through two games Miami’s defense is allowing (115.0) rushing yards per game. They’ve played the Jaguars and Bills. With Walker missing two straight days of practice, don’t be surprised if the 23-year-old misses a second-straight game for Seattle.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Drake Maye
NFL

LATEST Drake Maye Plays First Minutes As A Patriot In Thursday Night Football Loss To The Jets

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 20 2024
Tee Higgins Bengals pic
NFL
Tee Higgins (Hamstring) Returns To Practice Ahead Of Bengals Monday Night Football vs Commanders
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 20 2024

Cincinnati welcomed Tee Higgins back to training on Thursday afternoon, with the wide receiver expected to return for the Bengals in week 3 Monday night football against the Commanders.  Tee…

Evan Engram Jags pic
NFL
Jaguars’ Evan Engram could miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 19 2024

Two weeks into the 2024 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-2. Both of their losses have been in one-score games. In Week 1, the Jags lost as Miami’s Jason…

Dereck Carr Saints pic
NFL
The New Orleans Saints are looking to start 3-0 for the first time since 2013
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 19 2024
Keenan Allen Bears pic
NFL
Chicago’s veteran WR Keenan Allen (heel) did not practice again on Wednesday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 18 2024
Greg Joseph Vikings pic
NFL
The Giants have placed Graham Gano on the IR and signed Greg Joseph off Detroit’s practice squad
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 18 2024
DeForest Buckner Colts pic
NFL
Colts’ veteran DT DeForest Buckner is being placed on the IR with a high ankle sprain
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 18 2024
Arrow to top