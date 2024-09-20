To start the 2024 season, the Seattle Seahawks are 2-0. Both of their wins have been in one-possession games. In Week 1, Seattle beat the Broncos 26-20 at home. For Week 2, they beat the Patriots 23-20 on the road. The Seahawks are back at home in Week 3 to face Miami. They are going to be without starting QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Seattle could be without one of their key offensive players in Week 3. Starting RB Kenneth Walker III suffered an oblique injury late in Week 1. The 23-year-old missed Week 2 against the Patriots and there’s a chance he misses Week 3. Walker has missed two straight days of practice for the Seahawks this week. Zach Charbonnet would start in Week 3 if Walker is unable to play.

Kenneth Walker missed practice on Thursday for the Seahawks

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III missed practice for a second straight day. Looking like another Zach Charbonnet start could be on the way. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 19, 2024



With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Seahawks drafted RB Kenneth Walker III out of Michigan State. Walker made his presence felt as a rookie. Rushing for 1,050 yards on 228 carries for nine touchdowns. He played in 15 of their 17 games that season and made 11 starts. In 15 starts with the team in 2023, Walker rushed for 905 yards on 219 carries for eight touchdowns. The talented RB started the 2024 season string with 101 rushing yards and a touchdown in Week 1.

However. Walker suffered an oblique injury late in the game and was forced to miss Seattle’s Week 2 contest. Backup RB Zach Charbonnet started in Week 2 and had a decent game. He carried the ball 14 times for 38 yards and a touchdown. Seattle moved the ball through the air in Week 2 without their starting RB. In Week 3, the Seahawks are back at home to face the Dolphins. Through two games Miami’s defense is allowing (115.0) rushing yards per game. They’ve played the Jaguars and Bills. With Walker missing two straight days of practice, don’t be surprised if the 23-year-old misses a second-straight game for Seattle.