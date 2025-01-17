Seattle Seahawks: Klint Kubiak is in line to be the team’s next offensive coordinator

In the 2024 season, the Seattle Seahawks finished 10-7. It was the first time in 14 seasons that Pete Carroll was not the head coach. Seattle hired former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their new head coach. The Seahawks needed a new offensive coordinator and they hired Ryan Grubb.

As their offensive coordinator, he was runner-up in the National Championship with the Washington Huskies in 2023. Grubb had been at the FBS level since 2014 and the 2024 season was his first year coaching in the pros. One day after the 2024 season ended, Grubb was fired by Seattle. Since then, the team has been searching for a new OC in 2025. According to reports, one name stands out among the rest. Saints’ offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is in the “driver’s seat” to win the job. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network first reported this.

Will Klint Kubiak be the offensive coordinator in Seattle?

Feeling like Klint Kubiak is in the driver’s seat for the #Seahawks OC job right now. https://t.co/FkBmvhAPHF — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 16, 2025



On Friday, the Seattle Seahawks plan to have a second in-person interview with Klint Kubiak. At the moment, Kubiak is technically still the offensive coordinator in New Orleans. However, the team is searching for a new head coach and they’ve allowed Kubiak to seek other opportunities. The 2024 season was Kubiak’s second time as an offensive coordinator in the NFL. It was his first year holding the position for the Saints. To start his coaching career, Kubiak was an offensive quality control assistant for Texas A&M in 2010.

In 2013, he was hired by the Minnesota Vikings for offensive quality control. Kubiak held that position for two seasons before he went back to the FBS level in 2015 and coached for the Kansas Jayhawks. He didn’t have to wait long to get back into the NFL. Ahead of the 2016 season, he was hired by Denver as an offensive assistant. In 2021, the Vikings hired Kubiak as their offensive coordinator but that only lasted one year. In 2024, Kubiak was the offensive coordinator for the Saints. Now, Kubiak is the favorite to be the next OC in Seattle. Klint Kubiak has also interviewed for the vacant OC position in Cleveland.