Scotland vs Brazil kicks off at 6:00 PM local time on June 24, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, with Scotland sitting third in Group C on three points and Brazil top on four. A Brazil win confirms their place in the knockout rounds; Scotland need a result to keep their last-16 hopes alive heading into the final matchday. The Scotland vs Brazil betting odds reflect a heavy Brazil advantage, with the Selecao priced at -250 (best available) and Scotland a long shot at +700.

Brazil hold a four-point lead over Scotland in the standings and have already looked the group’s dominant force after a composed 3-0 win over Haiti and a draw with Morocco. Scotland edged past Haiti 1-0 in their opener but were then beaten 1-0 by Morocco, leaving them in need of at least a draw to stay in contention. The Scotland vs Brazil prediction market is firmly one-sided, yet the group remains tight enough that Scotland still have a mathematical path through.

Why This Game Matters

Brazil need only a point from this fixture to seal their place in the round of 16. For Scotland, the arithmetic is unforgiving: anything less than a draw likely ends their campaign, and even a draw may not be enough depending on the Morocco vs Haiti result. Scotland qualified through a playoff after a tightly contested UEFA path, and they cannot afford to absorb another defeat if they want their first World Cup knockout-stage appearance in the modern era. This is as high-stakes as a group game gets for one of the two sides.

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Our Pick

Brazil to win, with over 2.5 goals the value angle in this fixture at -120 (best available at BetOnline). Brazil’s superior squad depth and the pressure on Scotland to chase a result make for a game that should produce goals at Hard Rock Stadium.

Scotland vs Brazil: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Scotland return to the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998, and while beating Haiti showed Steve Clarke’s side can win at this level, they now face the sternest possible test in Group C. Brazil under Carlo Ancelotti have settled into a fluid attacking shape, combining the pace of Vinícius Júnior wide with the creativity of Lucas Paquetá in the middle. Scotland will need to be organised from the first whistle and hope to limit the damage in the first half before the game opens up.

For Brazil, a win here wraps up the group and allows Ancelotti to rest players ahead of the knockout stage. That could lead to a slightly conservative team selection, though Brazil’s attacking depth means even a rotated side carries a goal threat. Matheus Cunha leads the line in the confirmed starting XI, with Rayan providing pace in support alongside Vinícius Júnior.

Scotland’s best chance lies in a compact defensive block and hitting on the counter through Scott McTominay, who has been their most effective goal threat in recent games. Clarke’s side proved against Haiti that they can grind out results, but Brazil’s quality in possession will test their defensive shape far more severely. The Scotland vs Brazil best bets focus on Brazil’s attacking output rather than any expectation of a Scotland win.

Recent Form & Trends

Scotland – Last 5 Matches

Morocco (H) – World Cup: Lost 0-1

Haiti (A) – World Cup: Won 1-0

Bolivia (N) – Friendly: Won 4-0

Curacao (H) – Friendly: Won 4-1

Ivory Coast (N) – Friendly: Lost 0-1

Scotland’s two World Cup results tell the story of a side capable of winning tight games against limited opposition but lacking the quality to impose themselves on stronger teams. The 1-0 defeat to Morocco, who drew with Brazil, underlines the gap between what Clarke’s squad can do defensively and what is required against top-half-of-the-draw opponents.

Brazil – Last 5 Matches

Haiti (H) – World Cup: Won 3-0

Morocco (H) – World Cup: Drew 1-1

Egypt (N) – Friendly: Won 2-1

Panama (H) – Friendly: Won 6-2

Croatia (N) – Friendly: Won 3-1

Brazil’s 3-0 dismantling of Haiti in their second group game confirmed their position at the top of Group C and showed that the stumble against Morocco was a blip rather than a pattern. The 1-1 draw with Morocco is the only blemish across their last five competitive matches, and Brazil’s ability to put six past Panama in pre-tournament preparation signals that the attacking firepower is in good shape heading into this fixture.

Scotland vs Brazil History & H2H Trends

These two nations have met eight times in total, with the head-to-head record heavily weighted in Brazil’s favor. Across their four World Cup meetings alone, Brazil have won three and drawn one, with an aggregate score of 7-2 in Brazil’s favor from those four tournament clashes. The sole draw between the sides came at the 1974 World Cup, a 0-0 result that remains Scotland’s best outcome against Brazil in a competitive fixture.

The most recent meeting, a 2-0 Brazil win in a 2011 friendly, continued the pattern of Brazil controlling these encounters. Their 1998 World Cup clash is particularly relevant given Scotland’s return to the finals this year: Brazil won 2-1 in that group-stage meeting, and history suggests this fixture will once again be defined by Brazil’s attacking quality outweighing Scotland’s defensive resilience. The Scotland vs Brazil H2H record gives Brazil bettors clear historical backing, though Scotland supporters will point to that 1974 draw as proof that a result is not impossible.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has a fit starting XI confirmed for this fixture. Andy Robertson, the captain, starts at left back, while Scott McTominay features in an advanced midfield role. McTominay has been Scotland’s primary goal threat and his physical running from midfield will be central to any Scotland counter-attack plan against Brazil’s high defensive line. John McGinn has already scored in this World Cup, adding a goal threat from midfield to complement Lawrence Shankland up front. Ben Doak starts wide, providing pace in the attacking unit. Notable absentees from the predicted lineup include Anthony Ralston, John Souttar, Grant Hanley, and Ryan Christie, who do not feature in the confirmed XI.

For Brazil, Carlo Ancelotti lines up with Alisson in goal, Danilo and Douglas Santos as the fullbacks, and Marquinhos alongside Gabriel Magalhães in central defence. Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, and Lucas Paquetá form the midfield three, with Vinícius Júnior and Rayan wide and Matheus Cunha leading the attack. Raphinha does not feature in the confirmed starting XI. Neymar is not included in the confirmed lineup. Marquinhos anchors the backline alongside Gabriel Magalhães of Arsenal.

There are no confirmed suspensions on either side heading into this fixture. Brazil carry greater squad depth across every position, and the confirmed XI reflects Ancelotti’s strongest available options.

Confirmed Lineups

Scotland (4-4-1-1): Angus Gunn; Nathan Patterson, Scott McKenna, Jack Hendry, Andy Robertson; Ben Doak, Kenny McLean, Lewis Ferguson, John McGinn; Scott McTominay; Lawrence Shankland.

Brazil (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paquetá; Rayan, Matheus Cunha, Vinícius Júnior.

Lineups confirmed.

Key Matchup to Watch

The duel between Andy Robertson and Vinícius Júnior will likely shape the contest. Robertson, Scotland’s most experienced outfield player with 94 caps, is a reliable and aggressive left back, but Vinícius Júnior’s pace and directness at club level for Real Madrid makes him one of the most difficult wide forwards to contain in international football. If Brazil look to hurt Scotland early, Vinícius Júnior operating in behind Robertson’s defensive position is the most obvious avenue. Scotland’s ability to keep him quiet, or at least limit his impact to half-chances rather than clear openings, will define whether Clarke’s side can stay in the game long enough for the contest to remain open in the second half.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

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Brazil to Win (-250, Lucky Rebel / BetNow): Brazil sit top of Group C, have the deeper squad, and hold a dominant head-to-head record against Scotland. A Scotland win would be one of the tournament’s biggest upsets. At -250, the price reflects Brazil’s clear superiority, and backing the Selecao to win is the most evidence-backed of all Scotland vs Brazil picks available.

Over 2.5 Goals (-120, BetOnline): Brazil have scored four goals in two World Cup matches and put six past Panama in pre-tournament preparation. Scotland will need to push forward at some stage given their points situation, which opens space for Brazil to counter. The Over 2.5 line at -120 is the best-priced goals market available and suits the dynamics of this fixture.

Vinícius Júnior Anytime Scorer: Vinícius Júnior is Brazil’s primary wide threat in Ancelotti’s confirmed setup. He offers pace behind Scotland’s fullbacks and has the finishing ability to convert when chances arrive. Check leading operators for the best available price on Vinícius Júnior to score at any time.

Scotland vs Brazil Score Prediction – Brazil Win 2-0: Given Scotland’s defensive setup and likely cautious start, a 2-0 Brazil win mirrors the patterns from their World Cup meetings in 1990 and the 2011 friendly. Brazil have the quality to win without being extended, and a clean-sheet result for the Selecao is entirely plausible against a Scotland side that managed only one goal from open play in their opening two group games.

Betting Odds & Lines

The following odds were sourced from the three approved operators and reflect the best Scotland vs Brazil betting odds available at time of writing.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Scotland +700 +675 +665 Draw +390 +380 +425 Brazil -275 -250 -250

Goals Market BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 -120 -122 -122 Under 2.5 -105 +106 +106

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Scotland vs Brazil is scheduled for 6:00 PM ET on June 24, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. In the United States, the match is broadcast on Fox and Telemundo. UK viewers can watch on ITV or BBC, while Canadian audiences can find coverage on CTV, TSN, and RDS. Brazilian viewers can watch on Globo and SporTV.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Scotland vs Brazil through one of the approved operators (BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow), follow these steps:

Choose one of the three approved operators: BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to their website and create an account if you do not already have one. Complete any required identity verification steps. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method, including crypto options at BetNow. Locate the FIFA World Cup 2026 section in the sportsbook menu. Find the Scotland vs Brazil Group C fixture scheduled for June 24. Select your chosen market, such as match result, over/under goals, or anytime scorer. Enter your stake, review the potential return, and confirm your bet.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk, and no outcome in sport is guaranteed. Anyone placing a wager on Scotland vs Brazil or any other fixture should do so only with funds they can afford to lose, and should set clear limits before they start. Support is available for anyone concerned about their gambling habits: the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline can be reached at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), and additional resources are available through Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org. Please gamble responsibly and within your means.