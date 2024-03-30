The Portland Trail Blazers made Scoot Henderson the 3rd overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, and there were high hopes for the young, athletic guard. But he has struggled on a rebuilding team in his rookie season, and now has the single worst individual plus/minus in a game in the history of the league.

NBA: Henderson Has Had A Tough Rookie Season In Portland

Scoot Henderson just had the lowest +/- in a single game in NBA history with -58. pic.twitter.com/bggkbzlUgN — StatMamba (@StatMamba) March 30, 2024

Henderson has been one of the worst shooters in the NBA this year. He has attempted over 12 shots per game in his 55 games played, but makes just 37.8% of them. From three-point range, he is shooting just over 30% on four attempts per contest. His struggles have resulted in him having the lowest win share of any player that was selected in the most recent draft.

Things appeared to hit rock bottom earlier in the season. Back on January 11th in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Henderson had an incredibly poor plus/minus number at -56, which was the 2nd worst by any player in a single game in NBA history. He scored 13 points in the game on 4 of 21 shooting, and the Blazers endured a 62-point loss, their largest of the season.

Scoot Finishes With Plus/Minus Of -58 Against Heat

Scoot Henderson(-58) just had the lowest +/- in NBA HISTORY 😳 pic.twitter.com/BRONATyQT6 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 30, 2024

Henderson somehow outdid himself on Friday night against the Miami Heat. It was Portland’s second-worst loss of the year, as they came up 60 points short in a 142-82 finish, and their point guard broke his own and the league’s record in the same night. Henderson did finish with a team-high 20 points, and wasn’t as terrible as usual when it came to his shooting percentage. But he finished with a plus/minus of -58, setting the NBA record.

The loss to Miami is Portland’s 9th in a row, their second losing streak of 9 games in the last two months. They also dropped 9 straight in February, which was every game that they played that month. They have been in the league’s basement for much of the season, and are just one game better than the San Antonio Spurs, who are in dead last place in the Western Conference.

Portland is in the middle of a 7-game road trip, and will visit Orlando to take on the Magic on Monday.